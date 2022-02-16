Texans Free Agency: Sign Andy Dalton, Russell Gage, Sony Michel?

Houston must be smart with its money this offseason, so here's several names to watch in free agency

HOUSTON -- What to make of the Houston Texans offseason? Well, hopefully, it's not a copy-and-paste version of what general manager Nick Caserio did in 2021.

The Texans signed 33 players in 2021 on one-year contracts. Some will be brought back and others will be shown the door. The strategy was to see which names in the right system could flourish on the prove-it deal.

A 4-13 record would suggest no one impressed, but that isn't the case. Putting that to the side, best believe Houston needs to offer more lucrative deals this offseason if they hope to compete.

Everyone has his own opinion of what Houston should do once free agency begins. The current $17.5 million cap space should expand if Caserio is able to find a proper trade partner for disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Does that mean Houston will go crazy spending money? For now, it's best to assume no. Of course, there are free agents Texans fans and the front office could consider adding for 2022.

Here are our picks for the right player at each position in free agency.

Quarterback - Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Dalton at this point in his career is a teacher as much as he is a capable backup. Rookie standout Davis Mills had flashes of quality play, but there's much work that needs to be done before Caserio can feel as if he drafted a franchise quarterback.

A native of Houston, Dalton returns home to act as a helper in the locker room for Mills while pushing him throughout the season. Last year with the Bears, the 34-year-old completed 63.1 percent of his throws and was able to connect consistently at the intermediate level of the field.

Running Back - Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Michel offers value on early downs - and maybe more. That's part of what Houston needs after averaging 3.2 yards per carry last season with a four-man rotation.

It might help that Caserio has a relationship with Michel, having worked with him in New England for the first three seasons of his career.

Outside Wide Receiver - D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston's offense needs a big-play receiver to complement the versatility of Brandin Cooks and the size of Nico Collins. This is where Chark was at his best with Jacksonville before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4.

Chark's 6-4 frame allows him to bully smaller defenders. His speed gives him an advantage as a vertical option and last season, he averaged 22 yards per reception. Although the injuries are a concern, his upside is there.

Slot Wide Receiver - Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Five different receivers played inside last season, and only Danny Amendola found consistent success. Adding a player like Gage, who thrives as the No. 3 option, might make the most sense.

Over the past two years, Gage has stepped up as the de facto No. 2 weapon in Atlanta's offense. He lives in the area of short to intermediate passes and hardly drops the ball. This a name who likely will sign a cheap multi-year deal while putting up high-end production.

Tight End - Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Brevin Jordan is going to be a factor in the passing game next season for Houston. As a run blocker? He needs immense work. Teams are also running more 12-men personnel looks, meaning having a blocking tight end is a must.

Injuries have hampered Williams, but he can block, and as a receiver, Williams also offers value in the red zone and short-yardage situations.

Offensive Tackle - Germain Ifedi, Chicago Bears

Tackle is a tough position to consider for now. Tytus Howard is expected to move back to the edge and Laremy Tunsil is a two-time Pro Bowl talent. If Tunsil is traded this offseason, Houston will at least need a veteran in place before the draft.

Ifedi played well down the stretch with the Bears last season and has experience at both tackle and guard. Although he is known for being a highly penalized player, he's consistent as a pass-blocker.

Interior Offensive Line - James Daniels, Chicago Bears

If there's one area Houston should spend money on offense, it's in the interior trenches. The combination of Howard, Max Scharping, Justin McCray and Lane Taylor did not work.

Daniels has been a top-notch pass-blockers over the past three seasons. At 25, Houston could have a stable lineman blocking for years to come if they add Daniels at the right price.