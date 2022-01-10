Texans Free Agency: Should Houston Sign WR Danny Amendola?

HOUSTON - Danny Amendola nearly began the season without a job. He endured a strained hamstring, a torn meniscus that required arthroscopic knee surgery and a bout with the coronavirus.

None of that, however, stopped the veteran wide receiver and The Woodlands and Texas Tech graduate from persevering and excelling in his final game of the season - and perhaps the last game of his career. The 36-year-old former New England Patriots standout led the Houston Texans with a season-high seven catches for 113 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion reception on eight targets during a 28-25 loss Sunday at NRG Stadium.

This marked Amendola's first game after being out five games on injured reserve and COVID-19 reserve. He enjoyed his experience with the Texans and now he will take some time to decide whether he wants to continue to play after 13 NFL seasons.

“I love the game, I love to compete," Amendola said. "I love the challenges that the game brings and I love this group. I love being in Texas. I’m from Houston. This was a blessing being a part of such a great organization that I hold near and dear to my heart back when it was the Oilers. Just like any other season, I’m going to take a couple of months off, assess the damage and make a decision then. So, we will see.”

Amendola played in just eight games, but finished with 24 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Durability issues aside, the Texans liked what Amendola provided.

"Listen, his age and size is not an issue," Texans coach David Culley said. "He is a flat-out football player. He’s been that way his entire career in this league. When he’s been healthy for us, he has been very productive. Obviously, today he came up big for us when we needed him to come up big, but that's what I expect out of Danny. He is like some of those other players that I've talked about that have been veteran players that we've had on this football team that are pros' pros that do the right things, that are very good in the locker room, and Danny is one of those guys also.”

Signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract just before the season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Amendola replaced Anthony Miller as the primary slot receiver.

A former Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams and Patriots standout, Amendola averaged 16.1 yards per catch against the Titans. He tied his single-game career-high for touchdowns and generated the fifth-highest receiving yardage total of his career. He accounted for two touchdowns and the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, including a 26-yard touchdown pass from rookie Davis Mills.

Amendola's father, Willie Amendola, a high school football coach, was at the game to share in the experience.

“Absolutely, yeah, got to see him there at the end going in the tunnel," Amendola said. "It's been a blessing just having him here. His guidance, his coaching, his love. He is a great coach, but he is an even better father. So, it's awesome for both of us to share this experience. We'll never forget it.

“I'm always hungry, man. I love the game. It's been a blessing to be able to play 14 years now. I'm grateful for this opportunity coach Culley and Nick Caserio gave me. It's a blessing, man.”