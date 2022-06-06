Houston Gamblers DE Leads USFL in Sacks; Could Texans Sign?

Chris Odom has four more sacks than any other player in the USFL.

The Houston Gamblers may not be winning a whole lot of bets this season after a 1-7 start to the season, but one player is certainly catching the eye of players around the league.

This spring, defensive end Chris Odom has been tearing up the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.

His play should have all 32 teams, including the Houston Texans, keeping an eye on him.

On Sunday, Odom became the first player in the league to reach the 10-sack threshold and recorded three sacks in a loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits.

His 11 sacks lead the USFL while nobody else in the league has more than seven.

Odom went undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017 and signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. However, Odom failed to make the 53-man roster and was cut by the team just before the start of the season.

Odom played seven games with the Green Bay Packers last season after picking him up off waivers.

In 2018, after being cut by the Packers, Odom joined the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions. After the AAF folded midway through its inaugural season, the Falcons signed him to a two-year deal ... only to cut him just before the 2019 season.

Odom caught on with Washington later that season and suited up for four games in 2019, recording his first two NFL sacks in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Odom hadn't played pro football since 2019 before joining the Gamblers, and he's definitely made the most of his opportunity.

Maybe the Texans should take notice and bring the pass rusher to the NFL team.