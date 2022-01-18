Texans' GM Nick Caserio Reveals Stance on Deshaun Watson: 'Open-minded'

HOUSTON -- Plenty was said by Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio Tuesday morning in his weekly radio appearance with Sports Radio 610. From his decision to move off David Culley after one season to the recent Deshaun Watson news, Caserio didn't hold back.

The biggest storyline of course is Watson, who still is hopeful to be traded this offseason. Watson, who currently is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, has yet to publicly change his mind on returning to the Texans in 2022 even if he approves of the new coach.

Caserio interviewed former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for Houston's opening last Friday afternoon. Prior to his exit in South Beach, Flores was one of the driving forces that nearly helped Watson land with the Dolphins at the trade deadline last November.

Although Caserio said that Flores remains a candidate, Watson's status with team is not expected to change.

"We have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio said.

Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, continues to garner interest from other teams. The Chicago Bears recently interviewed the 40-year-old, and sources have told TexansDaily.com that the New York Giants are also interested.

Caserio enters his second season with another chance to make the right hire at head coach. Culley, who went 4-13 in his lone season, never was viewed around the league as a long-term solution for the Texans.

At the time of his hiring, Culley and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier were viewed as the top options. Caserio told reporters last week that Culley was the right hire at the time and stood behind the hiring.

Since Culley's firing, Houston has interviewed four candidates for the opening. Most recently, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon met with Caserio Tuesday following his team's exit in a loss to the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Florida Atlantic wide receivers coach Hines Ward also interviewed over the weekend. Caserio said that the goal is finding someone stable to build a winning culture along with a winning roster.

“You don’t go into something on a short-term basis and think after a year, you’re going to have to make a change,” Caserio said. “You have to be purposeful, and if you get to a point where you feel differently, you have to have a discussion about that.”

As for the draft, Caserio is open-minded when it comes to garnering more capital. Currently owning the No. 3 selection in April, he said there's a process that goes into the decision of making a selection or moving down for a "lesser player" and more picks.

"Trades specific to the draft are always driven by A) player availability, B) where are you moving and what are you moving away from, and C) what are you getting in return in terms of assets that could potentially fill out the rest of your team," Caserio said. "We’re rolling up our sleeves going through that draft process.

"We’re open for business on anything.”