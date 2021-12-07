Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was non-committal on the future of David Culley's future as head coach.

Nobody's job is ever safe in the NFL, and this is especially true when your team is 2-10. Houston Texans coach David Culley is no exception.

While he declined to provide a resounding 'yes' or 'no,' general manager Nick Caserio on Tuesday was non-committal on whether Culley will remain head coach beyond 2021.

"I'm not going to make any commentary about what's going to happen after the season," Caserio said on SportsRadio610.

"Our focus right now is on getting ready for the (Seattle) Seahawks. [For] my responsibility, I've been put in charge to run the football operations and oversee all aspects of it. So anything that we do in the offseason from evaluating our scheme to evaluating where our program is headed, we'll have those conversations after the season.

“My responsibility is to our coaching staff and to support them to the best of my ability and that's what I'm going to continue to do on a daily basis."

A typically by-the-book answer from Caserio was to be expected, but his lack of resounding support for his coach will inevitably raise eyebrows. The Texans were projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and at this point only the Detroit Lions have fewer wins.

"Nobody's happy with where we are," Caserio said. "All of us take responsibility. Quite frankly, none of it's been good enough. We haven't played well enough, we haven't coached well enough, I haven't done a good enough job from the team-building perspective."

Despite the re-building growing pains, Culley has a five-year contract. Still, given the chance, Caserio isn't willing to give him the proverbial "vote of confidence." And therefore security seems as difficult to collect in Houston as wins are.