Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio gave is thoughts on an LA Chargers team he described as "explosive."

This Sunday the COVID-19 weakened Houston Texans face a potentially rude awakening as they return from their win at the Jacksonville Jaguars to face an 8-6 LA Chargers team that Texans general manager Nick Caserio has described as "explosive."

Loaded with talent and led by a young and promising head coach in Brandon Staley, the Chargers have it all to play for and if the Texans are to record their first back-to-back wins of the season they'll have to be on to form against the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year, quarterback Justin Herbert.

"Herbert's as good of a quarterback as there is in the league," Caserio said. "He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's athletic, he has a rocket for an arm. I think they're among the top ten, pretty close to a top ten or 15 in 20+ throws."

The 23-year-old is currently fourth in the league in passing yards with 4,058 and third in passing touchdowns with 32, thanks in no small part to the impressive weapons at his disposal.

"Keenan Allen is as good a receiver as there is in the league," Caserio said. "He kind of gets lost in the shuffle but [he's] as consistent a player, I think he's second or first in most targets on third down in the league. And then Mike Williams is big, he's fast, he makes a bunch of explosive plays down the field. And (Austin) Ekeler... I think over the last three years he leads the league in running backs in receptions, yards, and targets. So, you're talking about a multi-purpose threat. So they've got a lot of good players offensively."

The Chargers are fourth in the NFL in offensive yards, seventh in points and with just 17 turnovers ... Lovie Smith's defense has a real job on its hands this week.

Not that it's just LA's offense Houston will have to worry about...

"Defensively it starts with (Joey) Bosa," Caserio said. "He's as good as any defensive player in the league. (Jerry) Tillery is a good inside player, kind of three to five-technique. Has really good size, has good length, pretty instinctive linebacker."

One major piece of good news for the Texans is that Bosa is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against Houston. Bosa leads the Chargers in sacks (9.5), forced fumbles (6), and quarterbacks hits (20).

"And then Derwin James is as versatile and as good of a defensive player as there is in the league. They play him at safety, they play him at star, they play him at money and dime."

Staley's Chargers are 2-1 this month, most recently falling 34-28 in a Thursday night overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Second in the AFC West, they are the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture, two games behind Kansas City.

This late in the season, every win counts, and the "explosive" Chargers have a lot to play for as they head to NRG Stadium to face a Texans team that is simply playing for pride.