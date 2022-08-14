Halftime: Texans 10, Saints 10; A Rising New Wideout?

HOUSTON -- It's a new year, but will it be new results for the Houston Texans?

Second-year receiver Jalen Camp's 4-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter put the Texans on the board, but Houston is tied at 10 against the New Orleans Saints entering halftime. Camp had been one of Houston's top standouts in training camp and continued his success in front of fans at NRG Stadium Saturday evening.

New Orleans is set to receive the ball to begin the second half.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said several starters would rest Saturday. Offensively, this included receiver Brandin Cooks, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, center Justin Britt and running back Rex Burkhead.

The results spoke for themselves when second-year quarterback Davis Mills took the field. On the opening drive, he connected twice with receiver Chris Conley but couldn't pick up the first down.

The second drive started strong with a 7-yard run from running back Marlon Mack, but a hold calling against offensive lineman Justin McCray negated the play. An 8-yard catch by running back Dare Ogunbowale helped Houston finally find positive yards, but it wasn't enough for the first down.

Mills finished the night 3 of 3 passing for 12 yards.

Defensively, things soured quick for Houston. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton connected twice on third down, including finding receiver Marquez Callaway on a 19-yard reception to put New Orleans just outside the red zone. The Saints would finish their opening drive with a 9-yard touchdown reception to running back Dwayne Washington to make it 7-0.

With third-string quarterback Ian Book in for the New Orleans' offense, the Texans took advantage. On the first drive, cornerback Tremon Smith intercepted a pass intended for tight end Juwan Johnson and returned it 12 yards. A drive later, defensive end Obo Okoronkwo recovered a fumble, putting Houston at New Orleans' 47.

Houston began to drive under the direction of third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel, but an overthrown ball led to an interception by Saints linebacker Chase Hansen. After a 44-yard return, New Orleans was forced to settle for a 23-yard field from Will Lutz.

Houston ended the first half with three consecutive sacks to force a punt.

Driskel has thrown for 49 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Rookie safety Jalen Pitre leads Houston with five tackles. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce leads the Texans with 49 rushing yards on five carries.

