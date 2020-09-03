SI.com
Texans Daily
Houston Haunted? Deshaun & Texans Have Playoff Loss To Chiefs On Minds

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson says last year’s Houston Texans’ playoff collapse at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs remains on the Texans’ minds.

OK, he said “in the back of his mind.”

But it’s still in there. Somewhere. Maybe waiting to be avenged.

“For sure, it's always in the back of my mind,” Watson said of the 2019 playoff loss in which K.C. registered a 51-31 win by overcoming Houston’s 24-0 lead. “But it's something that I didn't dwell on. I didn't get upset about it or constantly think about it all the time. “

OK. Not constantly. Not all the time.

But the Texans quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that if ever a loss served as a painful motivator for an ensuing season - especially as the two teams are set for next Thursday’s NFL season-opening rematch - that painful loss would be it.

“It's definitely a motivational factor,” said Watson before turning his attention to more pleasant thoughts. “But what I wanted to work on this offseason was to get my craft down and continue to be ready for big-time moments like that and figure out what happened for that situation to change.”

READ MORE: NFL Texans 53-Man Prediction & Cutdown Tracker

The trick here is to transform that excruciating negative into a 2020 positive. As a Texans team leader, Watson is clearly trying to do and say the right things.

“Of course it's been on my mind,” he said, “but it wasn't the main factor for this offseason.”

Not the main factor. But a factor.

Not at the front of the Texans’ minds. But in there somewhere.

