What's The Delay In Appointing Texans' Head Coach?

The Houston Texans are taking their dear sweet time to replace David Culley - But why?

And then there were two.

According to Texans Daily sources, the Houston Texans have notified Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon that he will not be offered the Texans' head coaching job. As such, the final two candidates are former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and journeyman quarterback Josh McCown.

Given that it's been 24 days since David Culley was fired by the Texans and there's still no end in sight despite the finalists being clear...

This search has been dragging on, and in our opinion, there are a couple of reasons why this could be.

In the case that McCown is the lead candidate, the Texans could be working to see if this first-time coach would be able to construct a staff around him - logically this could be a slow process given he's never worked alongside coaches in a coaching capacity.

Plus, Houston may want to ensure it has a strong backroom staff in place prior to appointing McCown to lessen the inevitable criticism this appointment would draw.

On the other hand, if Flores is the lead candidate, there is a potential minefield to plan for.

Flores filed a civil lawsuit against the NFL earlier this week, alleging racist practices driving their hiring processes.

Within the lawsuit, Houston's treatment of Culley and their decision to fire him after just one season is given as an example of unfair treatment.

Logically, if general manager Nick Caserio is working to appoint Flores, you'd want to clear the air regarding this decision and see if it can be pushed aside prior to anyone dotting the I's and crossing the T's.

This is all conjecture as Caserio and co. are notoriously tight-lipped.

But what is known are the Texans' final candidates, and their respective issues are common sense at this point.

Regardless of who is ultimately chosen, both come with baggage that will need to be worked through.