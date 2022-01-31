Super Detour: Rams' Offensive Coordinator Interview for Texans' Job

Kevin O'Connell once again remains on the Texans' radar for their head coach opening

Kevin O'Connell is preparing to lead the Los Angeles Rams' offense in Super Bowl LVI. Will he also be looking to lead the Houston Texans as their next head coach?

The Texans announced that O'Connell officially interviewed for the head coach opening on Monday. O'Connell, who currently serves as the Rams' offensive coordinator, is expected to interview for the Minnesota Vikings opening later this week.

O'Connell, 36, has ties with Texans general manager Nick Caserio during his time with the New England Patriots. Drafted in the third round in 2008, O'Connell spent four seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and then-San Diego Chargers.

O'Connell, in tandem with Rams coach Sean McVay, operates an offense built around quarterback Matthew Stafford that's complemented by a strong commitment to the running game. O'Connell has been with the Rams since 2020 after previously serving as the Washington Football Team's offensive coordinator in 2019.

This past season, Los Angeles reached new heights offensively. The Rams ranked seventh in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game. They ranked fifth in passing, averaging 273.1 yards per game and 8.3 yards per play.

The biggest knock against O'Connell would be his role inside the Rams' offense. McVay serves the primary play-caller in a similar concept to that of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. O'Connell will have a say in the play design, but McVay makes the final call.

The Texans have also interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game, but has never coached at the professional level following a 17-year playing career.

Gannon, 39, comes highly respected amongst league front offices for defensive work under both Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts and with Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings. Gannon was named a first-time defensive coordinator under Nick Sirianni last spring.

Flores, 40, was fired after three seasons with the Dolphins early this month. He finished his tenure in Miami going 24–25, including leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021 for the first time in almost 20 years.

Caserio said at his end of the season press conference that the next coach's experience will not be a factor into the hiring process. The Texans are hopeful to find the "next Mike Tomlin" this offseason to build a winning culture starting in 2022.

Tomlin, who has never suffered a losing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 15 years, was hired in 2007 after serving as the Vikings' defensive coordinator for one season.

"When you look at coach Tomlin, you look at the organization, basically three coaches over the course of the Rooney ownership," Caserio said. "They went from Chuck (Noll) to Bill (Cowher) to Mike. When Mike was hired by the Vikings, he was maybe 31 years old and at the time.

“I don’t think people knew Mike Tomlin was going to not have a losing season in 15 years."