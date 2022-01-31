Skip to main content

Texans Add 3rd Coaching Candidate to Receive 2nd Interview

Brian Flores will meet with the Texans' front office in-person on Monday

The Houston Texans might have a plan in motion. Who is the front-runner for the head coaching job? That name could be finalized as early as Monday evening. 

The Texans are bringing back former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for a second interview, sources tell TexansDaily.com. The interview will be an in-person meeting with the front office, including Texans general manager Nick Caserio and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. 

Flores, 40, is expected to also interview for the vacant opening with the New Orleans Saints later this week. Flores also interview with Chicago Bears and New York Giants for their respective openings. 

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Flores was fired by the Dolphins after three seasons. He finished his time in Miami going 24–25, including leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021 for the first time in almost 20 years. 

Overcoming adversity has been Flores' biggest strength. The Dolphins started this past year 1-7 before winning eight of their last nine games, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose seven consecutive games and win seven consecutive games in the same year.

Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores exits the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
dolphins-rumors-deshaun-watson-trade-rumors-hit-with-honest-take-from-brian-flores-1024x574
Brian Flores
Josh McCown
Jonathan Gannon

Flores has ties with the Texans' front office due to his past with the New England Patriots. Caserio and Easterby worked alongside Flores under Bill Belichick's direction in Foxborough before coming to Houston in 2019 and 2021, respectively. 

A veteran scout and coach, Flores began his NFL career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant starting in 2004 before joining the coaching staff in 2008. He served as the Patriots defensive signal-caller during New England's Super Bowl LIII championship win over the Los Angeles Rams. 

The Texans recently finished their second interviews with former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.  McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game, but has never coached at the professional level following a 17-year playing career. 

Gannon, 39, comes highly respected amongst league front offices for defensive work under both Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts and with Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings. Gannon was named a first-time defensive coordinator under Nick Sirianni last spring. 

Flores has been considered a front-runner for the Texans position following the firing of David Culley earlier this month. One of the biggest snags, perhaps, in the hiring process has been Houston's decision to cut ties with disgruntled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.  

Watson currently is still dealing with 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. When asked whether the potential hiring Flores could mean Watson would return in 2022, Caserio said, “That more than likely would not be the case.”

“I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio said on Sports Radio 610.

