Do Texans Still Hope To Hire Coach Josh McCown?

With the quarterbacks coach opening still available, will the Houston Texans call Josh McCown?

HOUSTON -- There's one offensive coaching position remaining for Lovie Smith to fill on the Houston Texans. Will he get his guy to coach up quarterback Davis Mills afterall?

With the promotion of Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator, as well as the promotion of Ben McDaniels to wide receivers coach, the Texans still must fill their need at quarterbacks coach. Naturally, the first person that comes to mind is Josh McCown.

The only problem with hiring McCown is, would he want the job after nearly being named head coach of the franchise?

McCown, 42, was considered to be the top name for the opening after Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was informed he no longer was a candidate. After further discussions internally, Texans general manager Nick Caserio elected to go in a different direction, promoting Smith from defensive coordinator to head coach at the last second.

Smith, 63, has spoken highly of McCown in the past, stating that he would make a fine coach in the league one day. When asked if McCown would be in consideration for the staff, Caserio said that he and Smith would work together putting the pieces together for 2022.

"Lovie will have a lot of input; there will be a number of other coaches that will have input," Caserio said Tuesday. "The next step for us really after today is to try and continue to build out the staff. We're making some progress on that. What that final constitution looks like in the end, I’m sure there will be some moving parts here as we go."

McCown spent 17 seasons in the league after being drafted in the third round out of Sam Houston State in 2002. For his career, he played in 102 games, starting in 76 and throwing for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns against 82 interceptions. He also finished with a career passer rating of 79.7.

Houston is hoping to see progress from quarterback Davis Mills as he enters his second season. Despite playing in only 11 games as a rookie, the third-rounder finished with a Texans' rookie record of 2,664 passing yards, along with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 88.8 passer rating ranked second among all rookie passers, trailing only New England's Mac Jones.

McCown has ties with both Smith and Hamilton from his playing days. Smith served as his head coach with both the Chicago Bears (2011-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014). Hamilton was a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2016 when McCown was a backup.

This can be a match - and maybe the launching of McCown's bigger-and-better coaching career.