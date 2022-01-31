Texans Lose O-Line Coach James Campen

Follow along with TexansDaily.com as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, "Black Monday'' and beyond is a "thing.'' The Houston Texans have their David Culley decision following a lackluster year, and other teams will spent from now throughout the offseason making big decisions.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with TexansDaily.com for up-to-date information on all the moves.

JAN 31 CAMPEN OUT The Texans are trying to build up their coaching staff, but some things cannot wait - and James Campen, the Texans offensive line coach this past season, is apparently one of those things.

Campen has signed on with the Carolina Panthers, where he will be reunited with new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, with whom he worked in their days with the Green Bay Packers.

JAN 26 2 AFC SOUTH CHANGES The Bears have lined up second interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Wednesday ... with Eberflus' possible departure creating an impact on the AFC South, where the Houston Texans also have their eye on what might happen in Jacksonville, where the failed reign of Urban Meyer could lead to a takeover by Byron Leftwich.

Eberflus, who was a top defensive assistant in Dallas before moving to Indy a few years ago, is also scheduled for a second interview with the Jaguars on Thursday. So there is more AFC South intrigue there.

But in a major movement, we've been told that Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is the front-runner for the Jags job.

Meanwhile, of course, the Texans are involved in their own search. The top names here appear to be Brian Flores (Former Dolphins head coach), Jonathan Gannon (Eagles defensive coordinator), Joe Lombardi (Chargers offensive coordinator), Kevin O’Connell (Rams offensive coordinator) and Josh McCown (Former NFL QB).

JAN 25 PAYTON'S LAST CALL

The New Orleans Saints enter the conversation for a new head coach following Tuesday's news. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton has informed the Benson family that he will be "stepping away" from the team after 16 seasons. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Payton is retiring and will not be interested in coaching as of this time.

Hired in 2006, Payton, 58, became one of the two faces to transform the Saints from one of the league's worst teams into a stable organization. Teamed with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints became one of the NFC's best franchise, finishing with nine seasons of 10-plus wins and nine playoff appearances during that span.

This past season without Brees, the Saints finished 9-8, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Jameis Winston was expected to replace Brees, but a torn ACL in Week 8 cost him the remainder of the season, leading New Orleans into playing four different quarterbacks over the 17-game period.

Payton finishes his time with the Saints with a 152-89 record and a Super Bowl win in 2009. Multiple reports suggest that the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in firing Mike McCarthy in order to bring Payton over after an early Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

JAN 17 GANNON REQUEST

The Texans have requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon can be added to a Houston head coach list we view as being led by Jerod Mayo and Brian Flores. Gannon visits are also in from the Broncos and Vikings.

Experience apparently isn't vital as far as Texans general manager Nick Caserio is concerned when it comes to searching for a head coach. Having interviewed Hall of Famer Hines Ward earlier this week, who has only has two seasons as a full-time coach under his belt, the Texans also plan to consider former journeyman quarterback Josh McCown according to Peter Schrager.

Houston did interview McCown for the same position last year while he was still officially a Texans player

JAN 13 CULLEY OUT, MAYO IN?

The Texans have fired head coach David Culley following a 4-13 initial season as head coach, according to league sources.

Not in play as a replacement, as we understand it right now is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

But possibly in play? Another Patriots staffer, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. And given the relationships involved … Patriots ex Brian Flores?

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has also been dismissed.

JAN 11: JUDGE-MENT DAY ARRIVED IN NEW YORK FOR JOE



The New York Giants have fired Joe Judge after two seasons in the Big Apple. Following high expectations and a lucrative offseason of spending in free agency, New York finished with a 4-13 record and last in the NFC East.

In two season, Judge, 40 posted a 10-23 record. In his first year with the franchise, the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator impressed, finishing second in the NFC East with a 6-10 record.

The Giants initially elected to keep Judge in large part due to the trend of firing coaches early. Both Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur were fired after two seasons. New York has not posted a winning record since 2015.

The Giants will also be looking for a new general manager after Dave Gettleman announced he would retire.

JAN 10 MILLS' VOTE David Mills, the Texans rookie QB who may represent the future of the franchise at the position, expressed hope that first-year coach David Culley will be retained. He'd like to keep building his career with him.

“Yeah, I think he did a great job all season,” Mills said.” Obviously, he was a great leader for the team. In the game of football, ultimately, it comes down to wins and losses, but he had full faith in the team and really led us well all season. I loved him as a coach, and I hope he is back.”

TexansDaily.com is reporting that Culley and staff are under evaluation regarding a Year 2 retention.

JAN 10: FLORES FINISHED WITH DOLPHINS In a shocker, the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores following a win over the New England Patriots Sunday. Miami finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record after starting the year off 1-7.

Flores, 40, spent the last seasons at the helm for the Dolphins, posting a 24-25 record. Last season, Miami finished 10-6, but failed to make the playoffs. The Dolphins are expected to be large players this offseason in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The firing of Flores means he won't be involved in that process. ... and it causes us to wonder - as Flores was part of Watson's attraction to Miami - if the Dolphins already have a Watson-friendly direction determined.

The latest on Watson talks is here.

JAN 10: BEARS START FRESH AT HEAD COACH AND GENERAL MANAGER

The Chicago Bears have fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nagy, 43, won the NFL's Coach of the Year award after his first season in 2018, when he led the Bears to a 12-4 record and reached the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Following a hot start, he couldn't sustain that success over the ensuing three seasons.

Nagy finished his four-year run in Chicago with a 34-31 record. With three different quarterbacks in 2021, the Bears stumbled to a 6-11 record, finishing third in the NFC North.

Pace, 44, was hired as the Bears GM in 2015. He is perhaps best known for his infamous 2017 selection of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 selection over names like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

JAN 10: VIKINGS NIX TOP TWO NAMES

The Minnesota Vikings have fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman following the 2021 season. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Zimmer, 65, served as the Vikings coach since 2014. During his eight-year run, Minnesota posted a 71-56-1 record, making the postseason three times with an appearance in the NFC Championship in 2018.

Since the 2018 season, the Vikings have failed to win the NFC North. Zimmer has posted a 33-31-1 record with only two winning seasons. Minnesota finished 8-9 in 2021 despite high expectations following last year's NFL free agency and the NFL draft.

Spielman, 59, was hired as the team's GM back in 2012. Prior to his tenure in the front office, Spielman served as Minnesota's Vice president of player personnel from 2006-11.

JAN 9: TEXANS AND McDANIELS?

TexansDaily.com sources have indicated that the Houston organization is leaning toward retaining head coach David Culley. But at the same time, an NFL source has told us to keep an eye on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Texans should the club's deep examination of the work of Culley lead to a change. Full story here.

JAN 9: BRONCOS FINISHED WITH FANGIO

The Denver Broncos are parting ways with Vic Fangio following three seasons. The Broncos finished 7-10 in 2021 with a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio, 63, has been regarded as a top-tier defensive coordinator during the past two decades before being hired in 2019. Taking over for Vance Joseph, Fangio finished with a 19-30 record. Denver's best season under his direction was back in 2019 with a 7-9 record.

"This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.

The firing of Fangio now makes Denver the third open position this offseason. Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars have begun their searches after the resignation of Jon Gruden and firing of Urban Meyer.

The Jags search, by the way, will include a visit with former Texans boss Bill OBrien. (See below.)

Fangio will be one of the more sought-after coordinators this offseason after his success with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and other teams.

JAN 8: RHULE'S REIGN CONTINUES

The Carolina Panthers will retain Matt Rhule as head coach for the 2022 season. In two years with the Queen City franchise, Rhule has posted a 10-22 heading into Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rhule's first job this offseason will be to find the Panthers' next offensive coordinator. The team fired Joe Brady during its bye week. Brady, who is best known for his time with Joe Burrow during the 2019 national championship season run with LSU, never wanted to commit to the run game, which was deemed a problem by Rhule.

Panthers owner David Tepper gave Rhule a seven-year, $62 million contract following the firing of Ron Rivera. In addition, Tepper committed to paying $6 million to buy out Rhule's deal at Baylor.

JAN 8: QUINN IN? NFL sources tell CowboysSI.com that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be a "top candidate'' in Denver as Fangio moves on. That full story here.

JAN 7: BOB BACK? Sources tell us that the Jaguars are serious about including Bill O'Brien in their search for a new head coach to replace the disgraced Urban Meyer. O'Brien is the offensive coordinator at Alabama, with the title game on Monday night, and will interview with the Jags following that game. More info here.