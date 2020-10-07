SI.com
Texans Daily
Watt Tells His Texans Truth About O'Brien Conflict

Mike Fisher

J.J. Watt is too smart to deny that there was occasional conflict with the ousted GM/coach Bill O’Brien. And the Houston Texans iconic star is also too smart to waste time on his team’s 0-4 past.

“I’m not going to talk about what happened at practice or what conversations were had or whatever that might be,” Watt said Wednesday during a media conference call. “The situation is what the situation is. We have a fresh start. We had a good practice today, and we’re looking forward to Jacksonville.”

As the Texans move onto Sundays home game against the Jaguars, Watt is trying to advance respectfully to the next chapter in Houston football.

“I appreciate what Bill did here,” Watt said. “I’m very thankful for what Bill did. We won four division titles in six years. The one thing I’ll say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players. Off the field, he tried to do whatever possible to support his players. I truly believe he always did what he believed was best for this team. I don’t have ill will at all.''

A lack of "ill will'' doesn't mean a lack of conflict. There is no reason, given the organizational power of Watt, given the on-the-edge temperament of O'Brien and, most of all, given the Texans' 0-4 mark to start the 2020 NFL season, the two clashed.

Watt publicly called for "change'' after Sunday's Week 4 loss to previously winless Minnesota.

“This is terrible,” Watt said in the postgame. “It’s brutal. I mean, it's depressing. It sucks. I don't know any other way to put it. We have to do something different. Whatever we're doing is not working. Something needs to change. It needs to be fixed.”

READ MORE: Calming Crennel: Perfect Coach For Today's Texans?

READ MORE: Did Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or His Temper - Get O'Brien Fired?

Change came the next day when owner Cal McNair fired O'Brien, elevating assistant Romeo Crennel to the top spot as interim head coach.

“I’m really so excited,'' Watt said of the future. "I’ve been here for some of the best times we’ve ever had. There’s nothing better when this city is all on the same page and pulling for the Texans. I can’t wait to have that feeling again because it really is a blast.”

He continued, “I do look forward to a fresh start. I do think there’s energy and excitement, and we’re looking forward to getting a win. Our goal is to be 1-0.”

