Texans Get 'Best O-Lineman' In Latest Mock Draft

Texans Pick 'Best O-Lineman' Ikem Ekwonu In Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Texans have more draft picks and more draft capital than a year ago. What will they do with it?

In 2020, Houston had just five draft picks, and none until the third round at No. 67 overall when it selected quarterback Davis Mills. General manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have four picks in the top 80 and nine overall this year. 

This year can be different.

As the Texans enter Year 2 of Caserio's tenure, things are looking up. In 2021, Caserio took over a team with virtually no cap space and no draft capital, and the Texans were without a first or second-round pick thanks to a 2019 trade with Miami for Laremy Tunsil.

But Caserio has improved Houston's cap situation dramatically in 2022 and regained some draft capital since then thanks to some creative free agent signings and his overhaul of the roster in training camp.

While the cap situation is better, the team is not, save for some possible hits in the 2020 draft, like Davis Mills, Nico Collins, Brevin Jordan and Ray Lopez. Houston still needs a lot of improvement across its roster.

ekwonu
In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Texans get some help up front with North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

If Ekwonu is our OT1, Neal is OT1A and it’s really close. He’s 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, but standing next to him he looks more like a svelte 265; he carries the weight well and that balance, power and athleticism showed up all the time in his game, which came against some of the best edge rushers in the country.

Ikem Ekwonu

If Ekwonu is selected at No. 3 overall, does that mean Houston traded Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil? We're told Tunsil would be just fine with that. And what would that mean for 2019 first-round pick, Tytus Howard? Will he be playing guard or tackle?

Regardless of how all this plays out, with Ekwonu on the roster, new offensive line coach George Warhop would need to figure out which pieces to move and where to make it all work.

That would be a great problem for the Texans to have - and Ekwonu, as the top O-lineman in this class, would be a great player to have.

