Texans Draft: Will Lovie Smith Select Illinois Prospects?

NFL Draft prospects Tony Adams and Khalan Tolson played for Houston Texans' coach Lovie Smith at the University of Illinois.

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith has changed the perspective of the Houston Texans three months into his job. The negative aura that surrounded the franchise throughout 2021 appears to have weakened.

Smith's presence led to general manager Nick Caserio having the ability to re-sign 16 of the team's free agents including stars Brandin Cooks and Laremy Tunsil.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill mentioned a calm presence inside NRG Stadium since Smith took the helm as head coach in early February. His arrival led to the Texans' massive turnout during the first two days of voluntary workouts.

The culture shift in Houston is parallel to Smith's days as the coach at The University of Illinois. NFL Draft prospects Tony Adams and Khalan Tolson experienced Smith's serenity for several seasons in Champagne. "He is always like that," Adams said during the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "You are never going to see coach Smith up too high or low. He always stays calm and level-headed. And you see it in our game. When your coach is calm, you feed off it. It makes you not rattle when competing on the field." Adams and Tolson learned how to sustain their composures. But gaining the experience of playing in an NFL defensive scheme is the most significant lesson they learned under Smith's stewardship. Illinois alumni embody Smith's lofty demands from his cornerbacks and linebackers for his Tampa 2 defense to run correctly. Lovie Smith

Adams finished his collegiate career as a defensive back whose attributes were the perfect combination for Smith. He recorded 206 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections and six interceptions.

Tolson's skills played into Smith's favor as a hard-hitting linebacker who recorded 128 tackles with 10.0 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and 2.5 sacks.

"He demands a lot," Tolson said. "The linebacker is the quarterback of the defense. It's your job to get the d-line straight — including lining everyone up. Playing linebacker is already a vial position. He taught us where we should look and react throughout coverages."

Adams added: "I played everything in that Tampa 2 defensive scheme. Coach Smith wants players who are mentally and physically tough. But he ultimately wants playmakers. He always taught us that the ball is the most important thing in the game. Being able to get the ball out and turnovers is the most important thing." Adams is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the most versatile defensive backs. He played everywhere in the secondary — from outside corner to free safety — and credits Smith for his development. Tolson built his versatility as a linebacker who excelled in pass coverage under Smith. He believes his best characteristic comes when guarding the opposing team's tight end. Adams and Tolson may not be on the cusp of an NFL career had Smith not taken a chance on the duo. Both players sustained knee injuries prematurely in their careers. The belief Smith showcased during their most difficult career moments has several NFL teams interested in Adams and Tolson. The University of Illinois

The Texans currently have 10 selections entering the draft, with five starting in the fourth round at pick No. 108. The Texans value players who have a sense of familiarity with their team personnel, which could create a reunion between Smith and his two collegiate prospects from Illinois.

The University of Illinois has produced 290 NFL players in its history. The Texans drafted recently retired linebacker Whitney Mercilus from Illinois with their top overall selection (No. 26 overall) in 2012.