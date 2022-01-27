Texans' Rival Loses Coach To Bears

The Houston Texans haven't found a way to defeat the Indianapolis Colts since 2019. Perhaps that changes in 2022 with the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears Thursday morning. Eberflus will take over for Matt Nagy, who was fired after four seasons.

Eberflus, 51, became a hot name over the past two coaching cycles. Last season, he interviewed for the Texans opening before the job ultimately went to David Culley. Eberflus also was considered a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching vacancy before accepting the job in the NFC North.

Arriving in Indianapolis in 2018 after success as a Dallas Cowboys assistant, Eberflus' defense has been one of the league's more consistent units. In four seasons, the Colts' defense finished top 10 in scoring on three different occasions, allowing an average of 22.1 points per game. Indianapolis also has finished top 10 in run defense all four years, including second overall in 2020.

In 65 games, the Colts allowed 21 points or fewer on 31 occasions. Against the Texans, Indianapolis allowed more than 21 points just twice, winning seven of the last nine games.

Chicago will be starting fresh following the firings of Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Eberflus will join new general manager Ryan Poles in taking over a Bears team that went 6-11 in 2021 and has missed the playoffs in nine of the last 11 years.

Poles had narrowed down his choices Tuesday. The Bears also interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn, however, will return to Dallas in 2022.

The Texans are currently looking for their next coach and could hire a disciple of Eberflus. Houston is expected to have a second interview scheduled with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon, 39, spent three seasons with the Colts under Eberflus as defensive backs coach.

Texans GM Nick Caserio did not give a timetable on when the next hire would be announced. Houston has also interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Florida Atlantic wide receivers coach Hines Ward and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.