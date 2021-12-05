Today's game between the 2-9 Houston Texans and the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts is a matchup between two teams headed in very different directions.

After somewhat of a slow start to the season, the Colts and quarterback Carson Wentz are playing much better, while the Texans still appear confused and outmatched, and are coming off a loss to a terrible New York Jets team.

The Texans and quarterback Tyrod Taylor will try to get back on track with offense and consistency, and a quick score against Indianapolis wouldn't hurt, either.

But instead, it's the Colts who got the fast start, and it began with defense and a Tyrod Taylor interception.

On the first play of the game after a touchback on the opening kickoff, Taylor attempted a short pass to wideout Davion Davis. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore jumped the route and intercepted the ball while barely keeping both feet in bounds at the Houston 29-yard line. A successful Colts challenge had to confirm both feet were in after the play was called incomplete.

That turnover led to a six-play, 29-yard drive capped off by a Jonathan Taylor one-yard touchdown run off a direct snap that gave the Colts an early 7-0 lead.

The next Houston series wouldn't end any better for the Texans, as receiver Pharaoh Brown fumbled after catching a Taylor five-yard pass, and the ball was recovered by Moore.

That Colts possession would end with a missed 35-yard field goal attempt after a nine-play, 35-yard drive.

The first quarter would end with both teams exchanging short, ineffective drives and punts.

The second quarter would see more of each team's punter than action, with the defenses stepping up.

The Colts scored again in the last minute of the half on a Wentz 2-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Dulin, extending the lead to 14-0.

The Texans' longest drive of the game was their second drive, which went four plays and 26 yards but resulted in the fumble. After that, Houston would see drives of three plays, three plays, nine plays, and four plays before the end of the half that saw just 48 total yards of offense for the Texans.

Taylor has completed just three passes on 10 attempts for just 32 yards and one interception and has been sacked twice.

Taylor and Houston will have to find halftime adjustments to gain any chance at competing with the Colts in the second half.

Indianapolis will start the second half on offense.