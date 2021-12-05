Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texans Missing David Johnson, Zach Cunningham Against Colts

    Houston's woeful running game takes another hit with absence of leading rusher
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- One year ago, the Houston Texans rewarded Zach Cunningham with a four-year, $58 million contract extension that included $32.5 million guaranteed as he became one of the highest paid off-the-ball linebackers in the league and he led the NFL in tackles.

    The Texans restructured his contract this offseason after general manager Nick Caserio was hired for salary-cap reasons as Cunningham's cap figure was reduced to $5.73 million.

    Now, Cunningham's role on the field has been impacted for the second time for disciplinary reasons.

    The Texans will also be without their leading rusher, injured running back David Johnson.

    Cunningham is out Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts for disciplinary reasons. Cunningham was previously benched for the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns due to recurring lateness issues that have been problematic on multiple occasions, according toe league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Recommended Articles

    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    Play

    Texans Missing David Johnson, Zach Cunningham Against Colts

    Houston's woeful running game takes another hit with absence of leading rusher

    22 minutes ago
    Zach Cunningham
    Play

    Texans BREAKING: Why is Zach Cunningham Benched vs. Colts?

    The Houston Texans take on their AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts as heavy underdogs once again.

    30 minutes ago

    Texan Fined for Foul on Jets QB Zach Wilson

    Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

    16 hours ago

    The Texans have veteran starting linebacker Christian Kirksey back after activating him from injured reserve following thumb surgery.

    The former second-round draft pick from Vanderbilt has excelled in the past as a fast, run-stopping linebacker. Earlier this season against the Cleveland Browns, Cunningham didn't start and missed the first quarter for "disciplinary reasons," which stemmed from lateness issues. He missed a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for "personal reasons," as a no-show after not attending a practice session leading up to that August contest before rejoining the team two days later and getting back to work.

    Cunningham is due remaining base salaries of $10 million, $11 million and $12.5 million in 2022, 2023 and 2022.

    The Texans' inactives besides, Cunningham are running back David Johnson (illness, thigh), offensive guard Justin McCray (concussion), tight end Jordan Akins (healthy scratch), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), tight end Jeff Driskel and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

    Rex Burkhead will step in for Johnson and former Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers running back Royce Freeman is slated to make his offensive debut for the Texans after playing on special teams last week in a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets. 

    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    News

    Texans Missing David Johnson, Zach Cunningham Against Colts

    22 minutes ago
    Zach Cunningham
    News

    Texans BREAKING: Why is Zach Cunningham Benched vs. Colts?

    30 minutes ago
    News

    Texan Fined for Foul on Jets QB Zach Wilson

    16 hours ago
    kirksey
    News

    Texans Moves: 2 Starters Activated, 2 to Injured List

    19 hours ago
    taylor colts tex
    News

    Can Texans Slow Down NFL's Leading Rusher?

    Dec 4, 2021
    cooks b
    News

    Sources: Texans Make Decision on Cooks, Signing 2 Others

    Dec 4, 2021
    Nico Collins
    News

    Texans Rookie Receiver In Search of First TD

    Dec 4, 2021
    3D6EA632-BBCC-4775-AD0C-34C75FBB9DFD
    News

    Sources: Texans Sign Special-Teams Star; Full Details

    Dec 3, 2021