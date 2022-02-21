Skip to main content

Texans 3 'Inevitable' Trades: Deshaun Watson, Laremy Tunsil and ... Brandin Cooks?!

“The Watson trade, the Tunsil trade and probably a Brandin Cooks trade kind of looks inevitable right now,” Ginnitti said on Monday.

It's no secret at all that the Houston Texans are gearing up to engineer a blockbuster trade-away of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

To people close to the organization, the unhappiness of offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil is a bit of an "open secret''; a deal there could be on the horizon, too.

And receiver Brandin Cooks? He might be heading out the door as well?

Per Michael Ginnitti of Sportrac, the Texans might be expected to trade Watson (check), Tunsil and Cooks (hmm). In fact, he termed that trio of trades to be “inevitable.”

"The Watson trade, the Tunsil trade and probably a Brandin Cooks trade kind of looks inevitable right now," Ginnitti said on Monday.

A complete rebuild is in order, no doubt. And a Texans fan likely salivates at all the young talent that can be assembled once the treasure chest is full of Watson booty (three first-round picks and more?), Tunsil booty (another first-rounder?) and whatever might be dangled for Cooks, though it can be argued that unlike Watson, who openly wants out, and Tunsil, who we're told feels that way privately, Cooks has been a good soldier and a leader through the turmoil of the last two seasons.

Cooks is just 28 and is on the books for $12 million for the 2022 season. That's not a bloated price. But for a team looking to completely overhaul itself? We suppose GM Nick Caserio, who needs to be picking up the phone on the first two trade concepts as the April NFL Draft approaches, will probably listen if the phone rings on the third idea.

