Houston could be without several starters next week in Jacksonville

HOUSTON -- Losing is one thing for the Houston Texans. Losing key names for the foreseeable future is another.

The Texans' 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks looks to sting twice as hard for different reasons. Houston drops to 2-11, but could also be playing without several defenders entering the final four games.

Six different Texans left Sunday's loss with some type of injury - none bigger than Kamu Grugier-Hill. The linebacker who signed a one-year deal this offseason was carted off at the start of the third quarter with a knee injury.

Last week, Grugier-Hill set the Texans' franchise record in tackles with 19. Now, his season looks to be jeopardy.

Running back Rex Burkhead left with a groin injury in the third quarter. Initially the team's No. 2 runner, Burkhead was forced to start in place of David Johnson, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list prior to Sunday's game.

Burkhead finished with 40 rushing yards on 11 carries.

In the secondary, both safety Justin Reid and cornerback Desmond King did not return after suffering concussions. Reid, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, has been a staple of the defense in 2021. King, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, has transformed into Houston's top cornerback. He recorded five total tackles prior to his departure. Reid tacked on four stops.

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan also didn't return after taking a hit from Seattle's D.J. Reed. On the team's opening drive, quarterback Davis Mills connected with him for a 5-yard touchdown, his third of the season.

Names like King, Jordan and Reid could be back next week when the team travels to Jacksonville. Others, such as Burkhead and Grugier-Hill could be tougher to recuperate within in a week.

The Ls keep coming for Houston. A loss on the field will heal. Multiple losses in terms of players are ones that linger around as a reminder of a forgettable campaign.