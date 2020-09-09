Houston Injury News: Will Quiet Texans Be Able To Fool Guessing Chiefs?

The wait is finally up as the 2020 NFL season is about to begin. In a year which has thrown near enough all of us endless uncertainties about everyday life, the Houston Texans are here to throw that little bit more in the mix.

On Tuesday, head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien was hesitant to disclose the status of wide receiver Brandin Cooks heading into their Week 1 season-opener at the Kansas City Chiefs.

But on Wednesday comes an update: Cooks is listed as "questionable.''

The 26-year-old former first-round pick Cooks is entering his debut season with the Texans, following his trade earlier this year from the Los Angeles Rams. Entering his seventh NFL season on his fourth different roster, Cooks has had his fair share of injuries to deal with and is currently listed on the Texans' injury report as a non-participant on Tuesday with a quad issue.

"Relative to the injury report, you guys have it," said O'Brien. "You guys can interpret that the way you want to. You’ll see who takes the field when we take the field on Thursday night."

Understandably hesitant to disclose the severity of Cooks' injury, the Texans head to Arrowhead with a revamped wide receiving corps that features no clear No. 1 receiver and should be hard to predict as a result.

"The biggest challenge is we don’t really know who the go-to guy is," admitted Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Monday.

Led by Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, fresh off of signing a four-year contract extension, the Texans offense features a variety of experienced pass-catchers across the board. These include running backs David and Duke Johnson, tight ends Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, and wide receivers Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb, and Keke Coutee.

"I feel good about the wide receiver position," said O'Brien on Tuesday. "This will be the first time that a lot of those guys have played in a game with Deshaun (Watson) and Deshaun with them so obviously there’s some unknowns there. They’ve practiced hard. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do."

O'Brien has always kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to press conferences and Tuesday was no different. And while we hunger for knowledge here ... when you have an offense as diverse and unpredictable as this, who can blame him?

Houston will face the Chiefs on Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. CT. With or without Brandin Cooks, much is expected of this 'Swarm'-style Texans offense. But "with Brandin Cooks'' sounds like a better way to swarm.