HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are the healthiest they have been in a while as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend for their NFL Week 7 matchup. It could be the last time Aaron Rodges and J.J. Watt square off.

Did Not Participate

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Limited

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Full Participation

Justin Reid, S (Shoulder)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Senio Kelemete, LG (Knee)

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot)

Jordan Akins is not going to play against the Packers. Texans interim head coach alluded to Akins not being ready it is an ankle injury hindering him. Again, Darren Fells will get the go in his absence. Fells has played well with Akins out. He's hauled in eight catches for 142 yards and two scores the past two games. Pharoh Brown should again get light work as the backup to Fells.

Peter Kalambayi seems slated to miss another game. Hamstrings are tricky.

Keion Crossen was upgraded again and is a key special-teams player so good to see him trending in the right direction with fellow special teams standout Buddy Howell.

The offensive line is healthy with Laremy Tunsil getting the Friday upgrade similar to last weekend and Senio Kelemete also a full go. This is a formidable Packers defense at times so good news for the line is welcomed.

The Packers have had some bad injury news this week.

Packers star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (chest) did not participate in Green Bay's Friday practice. He is officially doubtful. In the secondary, safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Kevin King are also doubtful.

The biggest surprise however is running back Aaron Jones popping up as questionable with a calf injury. If Jones can't go, the Packers will only have two running backs available on their current roster. Jones is one of the most talented rushers left on the Texans schedule and if he misses, it could hinder the chances of a big day against the leaky Texans rush defense.