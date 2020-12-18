Injury Report; Texans Sign A New Cornerback

The Houston Texans need some good luck on the injury report before Sunday.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are hobbling to the finish line of the 2020 football season and they have plenty of players with injuries they are dealing with ahead of the NFL Week 15 game in Indianapolis.

Some reinforcements will be on the way in the secondary as NFL Media reports the Texans have claimed former Vikings cornerback Mark Fields. The Clemson product went undrafted last year before catching on with the Chiefs and then ultimately the Vikings.

He will not be able to play this Sunday due to the league COVID-19 protocols.

Here is the injury report for Thursday for the Texans.

Did Not Participate

Duke Johnson, RB (Neck)

C.J. Prosise, RB (Ankle)

Hjalte Froholdt, G (Not injury related)

Limited Participation

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee)

Cornell Armstrong, CB (Hamstring)

John Reid, CB (Neck)

Brandin Cooks, WR (Neck)

Full Participation

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion)

David Johnson, RB (Not injury related)

READ MORE: Source Reveals 'Narrow' Problem With Texans GM Search

READ MORE: Texans Ex RB Lamar Miller Gets Another NFL Shot

David Johnson is back after his time off from the team due to being in close contact with someone who had COVID-19. Johnson did not have the virus so he is set to return this week.

With Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise getting downgraded from Wednesday Johnson's return couldn't have come at a better time. He was solid in his lone game since he returned from his stint on injured reserve.

Phillip Gaines, Cornell Armstrong, and John Reid all getting healthy would provide options to a Texans team lacking depth in the secondary. It would also help round out special teams as well. Keion Crossen filled in admirably at cornerback but he's better served in spot duty it would seem.

Brandin Cooks would be a nice boost to have back for the Texans who relied on practice squad call-ups as outside wide receivers last week.

Pharaoh Brown returns to a crowded tight end room where finding snaps could be difficult despite his success in limited time this year.

READ MORE: Watt: ‘Every Week It's Something’ in Unenjoyable 2020 Season

The Colts have some key players dinged up but most look set to play.

Did Not Participate

Mo Alie-Cox, TE (Knee)

Jack Doyle, TE (Not injury related/Rest)

Limited Participation

Deforest Bucker, DL (Ankle)

Full

Philip Rivers, QB (Toe)

Justin Houston, DE (Not injury related/Rest)

Anthony Castonzo, T (Knee)

Denico Autry, DT/DE (Not injury related/Rest)

Trey Burton, TE (Knee)

Xavier Rhodes, CB (Knee)

Darius Leonard, LB (Back)

Kemoko Turay, DE (Ankle)

Rigoberto Sanchez, P (Illness)

The Texans aim for revenge and derailing the playoff chances of the Colts at noon CT this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.