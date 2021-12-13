Texans' Woeful Offense Losing More Weapons

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans wide receiver Davion Davis is out for the season with a fractured lower left leg and will be placed on injured reserve.

Davis suffered the season-ending injury on the first play of the Texans' 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks while catching a 17-yard pass from Davis Mills.

Texans coach David Culley said that Phillip Dorsett will fill in for him. Dorsett replaced Chris Moore in the lineup Sunday and caught one pass for 9 yards. Moore was a healthy scratch.

Davis was helped off the field by his teammates after injuring his ankle and taken to the locker room for further examination.

Davis is a former Sam Houston State All-American selection the Texans signed off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. Davis (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) caught 52 passes for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He had 76 catches for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

"Davion has been putting in good work on the field," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly recently said. "He's got really strong hands, has the ability to separate."

Texans veteran running back Rex Burkhead has a hip injury and is regarded as day to day, per Culley.

Burkhead might not be able to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans are waiting to see if running back David Johnson will be activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list along with practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels.

Royce Freeman was the lone healthy running back when Burkhead exited the game after rushing for 40 yards on 11 carries.

Freeman rushed for 15 yards on 11 carries and caught six passes for 51 yards.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio will likely need to sign a running back at some point. He recently worked former TCU running back Darius Anderson.