    December 12, 2021
    Houston Texans Injury Update: Justin Reid & Rex Burkhead Hurt vs. Seahawks

    HOUSTON - A pair of Houston Texans injuries of note from the Seahawks game ...

    On defense ...

    Texans veteran starting safety Justin Reid is being evaluated for a concussion.

    The former third-round draft pick from Stanford is questionable to return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

    In the final year of his contract and not expected to return as a free agent, Reid has 49 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

    Reid is one of the few standouts on a 2-10 squad.

    Reid was inactive against the New York Jets due to a heated exchange with Texans coach David Culley during a team meeting and an argument with wide receiver Chris Conley in that meeting, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, Reid emphasized that he's leaving the situation in the past.

    "Yeah what's happened happened, had a difference of opinion and we're putting it behind us, you know what I mean," Reid said prior to a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. "I always pride myself on my professionalism. He is a professional. These things happen in locker rooms."Reid is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires. Reid is being paid a $2.433 million base salary this year.

    The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions.

    On offense ...

    Starting running back Rex Burkhead went to the locker room with a groin injury.

    The Texans' leading rusher with 40 yards on 11 carries Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the former New England Patriots backup is questionable to return.

    The Texans have the lowest-ranked running game in the NFL, and Burkhead has been starting with David Johnson sidelined again on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

    They've rushed for just 48 yards on 20 carries against the Seahawks.

    Without Burkhead, the Texans' only running back on the active roster is Royce Freeman, who has three yards on seven carries.

