Texans Injury Update: New WR to Debut vs. Browns?

September 13, 2021
Texans Injury Update: WR Anthony Miller to Debut vs. Browns?

Texans' Anthony Miller expected back for Browns game
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans anticipate having veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller back for Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns, according to coach David Culley.

Brown was held out of the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars as a precautionary measure after he returned to practice last week from a dislocated right shoulder suffered in the preseason against the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is expected to miss this game and is out indefinitely with an ankle injury . He's undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday.

Danny Amendola, signed last week to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, operated as the slot and caught five passes and one touchdown in Sunday’s NFL Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A former Chicago Bears second-round draft pick, Miller didn't sustain any structural damage.Miller. previously underwent surgeries on his left shoulder while playing for the Bears after experiencing dislocations.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears before being traded to the Texans.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns over the past two seasons.

