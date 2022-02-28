NFL Releases International Schedule: Could Texans Head to London in 2022?
The Houston Texans are undefeated in only one stadium on this planet.
They might be headed back there for a road game in 2022.
After the NFL on Monday announced the home teams for its five international games next season, the Texans could be headed back to London for a rematch with their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Of the five teams to "host" international game next seasons, the Texans play only one of them on the road: The Jaguars, who have hosted a game in England every season since 2013.
The Texans are 1-1 in international games, losing to the Raiders in Mexico City in 2016 but beating the Jags, 26-3, at London's Wembley Stadium in 2019 behind three touchdowns from Deshaun Watson. Given that recent matchup, the league might shy away from a featured rematch between teams that inn 2021 went a combined 7-27.
With an expanded international footprint, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be the home team for a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals will "host" a game in Mexico City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a home game in Munich, Germany.
The league is expected to release its full 2022 schedule May 12.
The NFL has a plan for world-wide domination.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced last Wednesday that Munich will host a game in 2022, and that there will be four total games in Germany over the next four years, two in Munich, two in Frankfurt.
Additionally, there will be an annual game in Mexico.