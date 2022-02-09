NFL Announces Plan for Games in Germany & Mexico; Texans Involved?

Could the Texans be going international in the near future?

The Houston know the drill, having played a regular-season game in London during the 2019 season.

As the NFL is announcing its specific plan for worldwide domination, should Texas team owner Cal McNair want his club to again pack its bags?

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Munich will host a game in 2022 and that there will be four total games in Germany over the next four years, two in Munich, two in Frankfurt.

Additionally, there will be a game in Mexico this coming season.

On the one hand, taking a very micro view, these games are challenging. … and to American fans, maybe something less than memorable. In 2019, on an early Sunday morning in London, England, the Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Notable to us? Not especially.

But then there is the macro view.

Over the years, Tokyo, London, and Mexico City have been among the sites for NFL games. But there can always be one bit of reluctance …

The individual owner, generally speaking, might not in favor of giving up a lucrative home game at his own stadium as a trade for an overseas game.

The league remains committed to multiple games in London and a game in Mexico City with Germany now in the mix going forward, and in theory, there is enough eventual profitability for everyone to wish to get involved.

And of course, by the numbers, the Texans will again eventually be involved ... because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

The movement to overseas games has featured 31 of 32 NFL teams, with the Green Bay Packers now the only club not to play a regular-season game internationally.

And to that macro view: a long-range view, as the NFL will make money here - TV contracts, expansion, popularity, all of it - maybe there is great value in Houston being “Germany’s Team.”