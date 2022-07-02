Could Jack Easterby be Entering His Final Season With Texans?

John McClain speculated that this might be Easterby's final season with the Texans.

To say Jack Easterby's time with the Houston Texans has been a roller coaster would be underselling just how up and down his tenure has been. Since joining the organization in 2019, Easterby saw his involvement with the team increase quicker than he likely anticipated.

He was hired as the Executive Vice President of Team Development before being promoted to executive vice president of football operations in January of 2020. While he would become the Texans' interim general manager after the firing of Bill O'Brien, he had become involved in contract negotiations for the 2020 season before that happened.

In January of 2021, the Texans would name New England Patriots' Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio, leading to a decline in influence for Easterby.

With the hire of Caserio, John McClain, a retired sportswriter in the Houston area, believes that 2022 will be Easterby's last season with the Texans.

“I think Jack Easterby will be gone after this season,” McClain told “In The Loop” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on June 28. “That’s just my opinion.”

“Based on some things that he did that they’re not doing anymore — roster with no numbers. And one of the things that he did last year that I just noticed is he scrubbed their website, made it like the Patriots, the worst in the league. And I had several people in that organization tell me how unhappy they were that they were."

There is no definitive way to know whether Easterby will remain with the Texans until the season plays out. However, as his influence within the organization has slowly whittled away, it would not be too surprising to see Easterby and the Texans part ways after the season.