Could Jack Easterby be Entering His Final Season With Texans?
To say Jack Easterby's time with the Houston Texans has been a roller coaster would be underselling just how up and down his tenure has been. Since joining the organization in 2019, Easterby saw his involvement with the team increase quicker than he likely anticipated.
He was hired as the Executive Vice President of Team Development before being promoted to executive vice president of football operations in January of 2020. While he would become the Texans' interim general manager after the firing of Bill O'Brien, he had become involved in contract negotiations for the 2020 season before that happened.
In January of 2021, the Texans would name New England Patriots' Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio, leading to a decline in influence for Easterby.
With the hire of Caserio, John McClain, a retired sportswriter in the Houston area, believes that 2022 will be Easterby's last season with the Texans.
Which Texans Player is 'Underrated' Entering 2022?
One player put up top 10 numbers in 2021, though isn't considered among the best at his position
AFC South Offseason Grades: Texans On Rise?
Which AFC South team made the biggest waves this offseason? Fan Nation publishers analyze:
Where’s Texans Roster Rank in NFL?
While the 2022 Houston Texans roster may not be built for contention this season, it does contain a few bright spots for the future.
Deshaun Watson Timetable for NFL Suspension of Texans Ex QB?
Following a three-day hearing with the NFLPA, a verdict is expected to be made against former Houston Texans QB Deshaun "soon."
Texans Team MVP in 2022? Top 3 Candidates
As the Houston Texans prepare for the 2022 season, here's the three likely candidates to take home internal MVP honors
Amid Texans Rumors, Is This the Problem with Jimmy G Trade?
Texans GM Nick Caserio was with the Patriots during this alleged “bitchiness.” If he privately agrees with the assertions? It makes the gossip look that much more silly.
Can Texans Compete with Best New QB and WR Duos in NFL?
While Mills and Cooks are not an established combo, the Texans are in a better situation than last season which could lend to more success in the passing game.
Texans' Davis Mills Joins Tom Brady on 'Best Team Money Can Buy'
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills made an appearance on the NFL.com Best Team Money Can Buy' Build roster.
“I think Jack Easterby will be gone after this season,” McClain told “In The Loop” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on June 28. “That’s just my opinion.”
“Based on some things that he did that they’re not doing anymore — roster with no numbers. And one of the things that he did last year that I just noticed is he scrubbed their website, made it like the Patriots, the worst in the league. And I had several people in that organization tell me how unhappy they were that they were."
There is no definitive way to know whether Easterby will remain with the Texans until the season plays out. However, as his influence within the organization has slowly whittled away, it would not be too surprising to see Easterby and the Texans part ways after the season.