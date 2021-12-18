Texans at Jaguars: Fired Coach Meyer's 1st Words

The Texans are trying to build a future. Meyer insists that can still be accomplished in the place he's leaving, too.

Deposed Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has spoken for the first time since being dumped by the organization this week, and he is choosing to apologize for all that he did not accomplish.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said in an interview with Ian Rapoport. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that.''

Meyer was fired at 12:35 a.m. on Thursday morning after the Jaguars started the season 2-11 and also as a result of a series of unfortunate choices and behaviors from Meyer himself. The chance creates an even more tumultuous situation for the moment, as the Jaguars on Sunday play host to the Houston Texans, also at 2-11 but - and this is presently a rarity for Houston - also a far more stable team that the Jags.

Said Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence, who will oppose Houston rookie QB Davis Mills on Sunday: "I wouldn't say 'relief,' but it brings some clarity and some direction moving forward," Lawrence said. "We really want to go and finish this season strong. To be honest, it's been hard the last week with everything going on. There are a lot of things being stirred up -- on the outside, too. It didn't help. It made things a lot of work."

Meyer denied some of the accusations against him, saying, "It was like, 'Wait a minute, where is this coming from?' I've certainly made a few mistakes but those weren't right."

Obviously, the truth is Jacksonville and its former coach made more than "a few mistakes.'' And now the Texans are in position to take advantage by recording a win on Sunday to make it a sweep on the season, as Houston also topped the Jags in Week 1.

"I still believe it’s going to be done,'' Meyer said of Jacksonville. "It’s too good of a place.”