Skip to main content

'Professional' Pitre: New Texans Rookie Locked-In to NFL Process

Houston's new rookie is already buying into Lovie Smith's system

Former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre used five seasons in college to develop a mindset that's mature beyond his years.

Now with the Houston Texans, he's pairing this maturity into coach Lovie Smith's new system, something the rookie spoke on Friday when meeting with the media during Texans rookie minicamp.

pitre 1

Jalen Pitre

pitre 3

Jalen Pitre with Baylor teammates

USATSI_17440453

Dave Aranda

“It’s all about being a professional and doing things the right way, making sure you are being respectful to all of those around you and just of your space,” Pitre said. “I think when you do that you end up being successful in wherever you are and whatever you are doing. That’s kind of the main things that Coach [Smith] is preaching right now.”

The 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was selected 37th overall by Houston in this year's draft after posting 75 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries this past season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dameon Pierce
Play

Lovie's Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB

Lovie Smith addressed the Houston Texans' running back group and his expectations of rookie Dameon Pierce.

By Anthony Wood2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John Metchie III
Play

Texans Sign WR John Metchie III To Rookie Deal

The Texans have locked up their second round wide receiver pick to a four-year deal.

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Lovie Smith
Play

Texans At Bears: Lovie's 'Special' Return

Lovie Smith returns to Chicago in Week 3 for the first time at the Texans coach.

By Anthony Wood10 hours ago
10 hours ago
John Metchie III
Play

Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Will Play In 2022, No Timetable On Return

There is no timetable on when John Metchie III will return to play, but the Houston Texans are expecting to have their rookie wide receiver on the field at some point during the season.

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
21 hours ago
practice
Play

Lovie Smith Leads Texans Day 1 Of Rookie Minicamp

The Houston Texans held their first day of rookie minicamp with coach Lovie Smith at the helms.

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago
22 hours ago
USATSI_13429868
Play

Former Texas A&M WR Quartney Davis Tries Out For Texans

Former A&M top receiver Quartney Davis will try to make the Houston Texans' 90-man roster

By Cole ThompsonMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
NFL
Play

Texans Officially Sign Dozen UFDA Rookies Prior To Camp

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
USATSI_17227013
Play

Schedule Prediction: Breaking Down Every Texans Game

This is how we predict all 17 games will go for the Houston Texans this upcoming season.

By Cole ThompsonMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022

Pitre was the first of six Baylor players selected, more than any other team in Texas, and tied for the seventh most in the draft of any school overall.

Baylor also was responsible for almost a fourth of the players selected from the Big 12 overall and matched the 2016 program record for most players selected in a seven-round NFL Draft.

Pitre helped lead the Bears to a Big 12 conference title this season before taking down Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Now, he'll look to boost a young Houston secondary alongisde former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who the Texans took with the third-overall pick.

pitre

Jalen Pitre

USATSI_15274004

Jalen Pitre

USATSI_17288706

Dave Aranda

Dameon Pierce
News

Lovie's Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB

By Anthony Wood2 hours ago
John Metchie III
News

Texans Sign WR John Metchie III To Rookie Deal

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
Lovie Smith
News

Texans At Bears: Lovie's 'Special' Return

By Anthony Wood10 hours ago
John Metchie III
News

Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Will Play In 2022, No Timetable On Return

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
practice
News

Lovie Smith Leads Texans Day 1 Of Rookie Minicamp

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago
USATSI_13429868
News

Former Texas A&M WR Quartney Davis Tries Out For Texans

By Cole ThompsonMay 13, 2022
NFL
News

Texans Officially Sign Dozen UFDA Rookies Prior To Camp

By Texans Daily StaffMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17227013
News

Schedule Prediction: Breaking Down Every Texans Game

By Cole ThompsonMay 13, 2022