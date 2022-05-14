'Professional' Pitre: New Texans Rookie Locked-In to NFL Process

Former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre used five seasons in college to develop a mindset that's mature beyond his years.

Now with the Houston Texans, he's pairing this maturity into coach Lovie Smith's new system, something the rookie spoke on Friday when meeting with the media during Texans rookie minicamp.

Jalen Pitre

“It’s all about being a professional and doing things the right way, making sure you are being respectful to all of those around you and just of your space,” Pitre said. “I think when you do that you end up being successful in wherever you are and whatever you are doing. That’s kind of the main things that Coach [Smith] is preaching right now.”

The 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was selected 37th overall by Houston in this year's draft after posting 75 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries this past season.

Pitre was the first of six Baylor players selected, more than any other team in Texas, and tied for the seventh most in the draft of any school overall.

Baylor also was responsible for almost a fourth of the players selected from the Big 12 overall and matched the 2016 program record for most players selected in a seven-round NFL Draft.

Pitre helped lead the Bears to a Big 12 conference title this season before taking down Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Now, he'll look to boost a young Houston secondary alongisde former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who the Texans took with the third-overall pick.