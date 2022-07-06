'Give & Take': QB Jeff Driskel Says Texans Working Toward Same Goal

Back at his true position of quarterback, Driskel is ready to be a part of the change in the Texans organization

It's been an interesting past year for Jeff Driskel as a member of the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old re-signed with Houston in March after making only one appearance last season. It remained unclear what Driskel's future looked like headed into the offseason after former Texans coach David Culley had him make the mid-season switch to tight end.

But now back in his natural signal-calling position, where the Louisiana Tech product has three years of NFL experience, Driskel is ready to work toward the same goal with a tight-knit group of quarterbacks. Even though he'll likely sit at third on the depth chart behind Kyle Allen and second-year starter Davis Mills, being a part of Houston's rebuilding process is made easier due to the chemistry the quarterbacks already possess.

“It’s been great, we’ve got a really good group," Driskel told Texans Wire. "A lot of guys that have played a lot of football, guys that know what they’re doing. There’s a lot of give and take in the room and we’re all working to get the same thing done which is win games. It’s a really good dynamic and it’s a fun group to be around.”

Driskel's 1-8 career record as a starter leaves more to be desired. But he's not here to be the direct cause of wins or turning the franchise's fortune around. His experience, along with that of Allen's, is vital to the team's plan of developing Mills into a potential franchise quarterback.

When the wins hopefully start piling up, Driskel will be deserving of some credit, even though it won't show up on his career record. Still, getting to settle down with one franchise after playing for three separate teams his first three years in the league makes the rebuilding experience a whole lot smoother.

“Year two has been great," Driskel said. "Having the ability to not move your family around, getting to know your teammates, getting to know the staff, just getting to know the city as well has been great. It’s a great organization and we’re looking forward to a really great year and an opportunity to bounce back. An opportunity to win some games, get people back in the stands and back excited about the Texans again.”

Barring something unforeseen, Driskel will remain as a key mentor for Mills and a young Texans offense that is aiming to build around rookies like receiver John Metchie III, running back Dameon Pierce, and offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

He may even get a chance to take the field with some of these guys when the Texans begin preseason play at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13.