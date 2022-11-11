Texans DE Jerry Hughes Credits Secondary For High Sack Total

The Houston Texans by most measures have not had a good season, currently sitting at 1-6-1 and firmly in the race for the No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 draft. However, in a season that has been mostly underwhelming, there is still reason for optimism in Houston.

A youth movement on defense, led by the duo of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre, had some wondering just how good the Texans would be on defense prior to the season.

With that question hanging in the air, defensive end Jerry Hughes is having a career year. Through eight games he has recorded seven sacks, which puts him at seventh in the NFL and surpassing or ties his total from nine different seasons.

As for what is leading to a high sack number for Hughes, he credits the Texans' secondary.

"I got to credit it to the secondary and how well they've been playing, you know, causing quarterbacks to kind of hold the ball a little bit longer, has been huge, has been key," Hughes said.

"It's been allowing me to kind of get off those blocks and really finish my rushes, which is really what we focus on doing."

No, the Texans won't compete for a playoff spot this season and are in the driver's seat to the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. However, as Hughes and the defense continue to exceed expectations, Houston has something to look forward to as the rebuild progresses.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.