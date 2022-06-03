Skip to main content

‘Shark Hunt:’ New Texans DE Jerry Hughes Has D-Line Goal

Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes is aiming to get his hometown Houston Texans' defensive line hunting.

Entering his 13th NFL season, defensive end Jerry Hughes has returned to his hometown to lead a young Houston Texans defensive line.

A graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School, Hughes went on to study at TCU before being drafted 31st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. After three years in Indianapolis and nine with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes is now back where it all began and reinvigorated by his familiar surroundings, and ready to "hunt."

"It feels great," Hughes said. "I feel like I'm back in high school, just being able to be in the city, driving around, we used to play high school games at the Astrodome so [I'm] very familiar with coming out this way."

The 33-year-old, who has 58 sacks in 184 appearances, said that he was drawn to the idea of joining Houston after talking to former teammate and fellow Texan Mario Addison,  who signed shortly before he did. The prospect of playing in coach Lovie Smith's scheme was "something that I wanted to be a part of," he said, with the fact it would allow him to be closer to his family and friends the "icing on the cake."

Now signed to a two-year $10 million deal, Hughes aims to bring leadership and a "shark mentality to this team."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson Spa Bill: What Was Texans Ex QB Paying For?

According to a published report, massage therapists and the owner of the spa frequented by the former Houston quarterback paid are at odds over payment.

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Jalen Pitre
Play

Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sees 'Fiery' Mentality in Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre could be the steal of the draft for the Houston Texans, and Dave Aranda has seen first-hand why

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Christian Harris
Play

Texans Sign LB Christian Harris To Rookie Deal

The Texans have no officially locked up all of their draft picks to rookie deals

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Garret Wallow
Play

OTA Standout: Who is Texans Most Versatile Defender?

Garret Wallow's versatility at the second level of the defense gives the Texans options at linebacker

By Cole ThompsonJun 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022
lovie hat
Play

Texans to Donate $400,000 To Victims of Uvalde School Shooting

The Houston Texans are making a massive donation to the victims of the tragedy in Uvalde

By Matt GalatzanJun 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022
watson 3
Play

Deshaun Watson Attorney Rusty Hardin Releases Statement on Latest Allegations

Rusty Hardin came to a stern defense of his client following the latest allegations

By Matt GalatzanJun 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson Faces Another Civil Suit - No. 24 for Texans Ex QB

"I will be filing a 24th case soon," attorney Tony Buzbee said this week.

By Texans Daily StaffJun 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022
madden cover
Play

Madden 2023 Cover Revealed

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffJun 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022

"We've got a very young defensive line, so especially myself as well as Mario Addison, we try to really emphasize having that alpha male mentality up front," Hughes said. 

Hughes said that he wants the line to "dictate what the offense is going to do" and not just settle for "being in our gaps."

"We want to be able to go out there and make plays, be around the ball, causing turnovers - we understand the importance of the ball, coach Smith talks about it every day during team meetings," Hughes said. 

"So, for us it's just about being that game-changer, being that force on the field, I feel like that's something that my game is really been about my whole 12 years throughout the league and so we're just trying to show those guys that we can be the difference-maker on every down. If the offense is out there and we've got four guys on the field, let's just go out there and let's hunt."

Last season, Houston's defense allowed the second-most rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total yards in the league. They also had the sixth-fewest sacks, fourth-fewest pressures, and fifth-most missed tackles.

Smith and co. will be hoping that with veterans like Hughes and Addison in the mix, they can get this defense hunting.

Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Spa Bill: What Was Texans Ex QB Paying For?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
Jalen Pitre
News

Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sees 'Fiery' Mentality in Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
Christian Harris
News

Texans Sign LB Christian Harris To Rookie Deal

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
Garret Wallow
News

OTA Standout: Who is Texans Most Versatile Defender?

By Cole ThompsonJun 1, 2022
lovie hat
News

Texans to Donate $400,000 To Victims of Uvalde School Shooting

By Matt GalatzanJun 1, 2022
watson 3
News

Deshaun Watson Attorney Rusty Hardin Releases Statement on Latest Allegations

By Matt GalatzanJun 1, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Faces Another Civil Suit - No. 24 for Texans Ex QB

By Texans Daily StaffJun 1, 2022
madden cover
News

Madden 2023 Cover Revealed

By Texans Daily StaffJun 1, 2022