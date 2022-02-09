Texans Are Not Fan Favorite In Their State; Jersey Sales Go Unnoticed.

When it comes to franchise jersey sales, the Houston Texans rank at the bottom of U.S. sales.

When it comes to NFL jersey sales, quarterbacks tend to lead the way. According to Lids, this was again the case in 2021 as 38 of 50 states had a QB as their top seller.

Were Deshaun Watson, or Davis Mills the top-selling player jersey in Texas? Nope. Any other state? Nope. In fact, not a single Texans player has the top-selling name in any state, according to Lids.

Actually, they aren't even ranked. Not a single state had Texans' jerseys as the top-grossing team for NFL jersey sales. Not so surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys reign supreme in Texas, and that includes both team jersey, and player jersey sales, with the franchise and Dak Prescott coming in on top.

Take a look at Lids’ graphic below to see each state’s top-selling player and team.

And where do the Texans' divisional rivals stand?

The Tennessee Titans fared best when it came to AFC South teams. They had the top selling team jersey, and Titans' running back Derrick Henry, had the highest-grossing NFL player jersey, both in the state of Tennessee.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars ranked the same as the Texans. Neither team nor a player from either team brought in enough cash to be represented on the map.

If we look toward the Super Bowl, neither the Los Angeles Rams nor the Cincinnati Bengals are the top jersey sales in their states. California favors the San Francisco 49ers, and Ohio prefers the Cleveland Browns. Von Miller does represent Colorado, with his player jersey being the top purchased in the Rocky Mountain state. Depending on who wins the big game, we will see if sales change for those two teams, next season.