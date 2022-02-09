Skip to main content

Texans Not Fan Favorite In Their State; Jersey Sales Go Unnoticed.

When it comes to franchise jersey sales, the Houston Texans rank at the bottom of U.S. sales.

When it comes to NFL jersey sales, quarterbacks tend to lead the way. According to Lids, this was again the case in 2021 as 38 of 50 states had a QB as their top seller.

Were Deshaun Watson, or Davis Mills the top-selling player jersey in Texas? Nope. Any other state? Nope. In fact, not a single Texans player has the top-selling name in any state, according to Lids. 

When it comes to franchise jersey sales, the Houston Texans rank at the bottom. Actually, they aren't even ranked. Not a single state had Texans' jerseys as the top-grossing team for NFL jersey sales. Not so surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys reign supreme in Texas, and that includes both team jersey, and player jersey sales, with the franchise and Dak Prescott coming in on top.

Take a look at Lids’ graphic below to see each state’s top-selling player and team.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17385278
Play

Texans Are Not Fan Favorite In Their State; Jersey Sales Go Unnoticed.

When it comes to franchise jersey sales, the Houston Texans rank at the bottom of U.S. sales.

21 seconds ago
21 seconds ago
NFL
Play

Texans Find New Tight End Coach Following Lovie Smith Hire

Tim Berbenich heads from Sin City to Houston as Andy Bischoff's replacement

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
qckulwz4gort8wy2pelz
Play

Texans To Retain CB Coach Dino Vasso: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

12 hours ago
12 hours ago

And where do the Texans' divisional rivals stand? 

USATSI_17479120_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17479288_168388359_lowres
Texans - Amedola Titans
USATSI_17444070
USATSI_17386642

The Tennessee Titans fared best when it came to AFC South teams. They had the top selling team jersey, and Titans' running back Derrick Henry, had the highest-grossing NFL player jersey, both in the state of Tennessee. 

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars ranked the same as the Texans. Neither team nor a player from either team brought in enough cash to be represented on the map. 

If we look toward the Super Bowl, neither the Los Angeles Rams nor the Cincinnati Bengals are the top jersey sales in their states. California favors the San Francisco 49ers, and Ohio prefers the Cleveland Browns. Von Miller does represent Colorado, with his player jersey being the top purchased in the Rocky Mountain state. Depending on who wins the big game, we will see if sales change for those two teams, next season. 

USATSI_17385278
News

Texans Are Not Fan Favorite In Their State; Jersey Sales Go Unnoticed.

21 seconds ago
NFL
News

Texans Find New Tight End Coach Following Lovie Smith Hire

11 hours ago
qckulwz4gort8wy2pelz
News

Texans To Retain CB Coach Dino Vasso: NFL Tracker

12 hours ago
55F035F0-9153-4A54-8FC6-D653C46EA556
News

Texans' Lovie Smith Reveals Desire on NFL's Lack of Coaching Diversity

13 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans' Pep Hamilton High On Quarterback Davis Mills

14 hours ago
USATSI_16476059
News

Texans to Add Two Line Coaches to Offensive Staff

15 hours ago
Texans fans
News

Smith Determined To Win Back Texans Fans

16 hours ago
USATSI_17116105
News

Texans New Coach Lovie Smith Puts Emphasis on Balanced Offensive Approach

16 hours ago