Houston Texans Great JJ Watt to Pay For Fan's Funeral Arrangements

Former Houston Texans legend JJ Watt has always been known for his impact off of the football field, as much as on it.

Whether through massive financial contributions to the community or public service, Watt's propensity to give back, even after his move to the Arizona Cardinals, has never ceased.

And this week, that proved true, with Watt agreeing to cover the funeral costs for the grandfather of a Texans fan who had recently passed away.

The fan, Jennifer Simpson, who intended to sell Texans memorabilia, including an autographed pair of shoes from Watt himself, tagged Watt in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

"I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60," Simpson tweeted. "I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?"

Though she likely didn't expect a response from Watt -- much less for his offer to cover the costs of the service.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral,” Watt responded. “I’m sorry for your loss.”

This is not the first time Watt has agreed to cover the cost of a funeral either, doing the same for the victims of a shooting in his hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin in 2021.

Watt also helped raise more than $40 million for the City of Houston following devastating flooding due to Hurricane Harvey, among many other charitable deeds.