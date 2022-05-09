Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has a choice to make.

The 44th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has become one of the select few players to have been drafted by both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League.

© Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III

Metchie was recently selected in the seventh round, 59th overall, by the B.C. Lions. Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada, and finally the U.S., Metchie is eligible to be drafted by the CFL having lived there from the age of six until he attended high school.

Thankfully, despite this second professional option, if his Instagram bio is to be believed, there's no reason for Houstonians to worry as Metchie identifies himself as a Texan.

And the Lions are under no illusions that Metchie would head north of the border ahead of a chance in the NFL. Lions co-general manager Neil McEvoy told Donnie and Dhali in a recent radio appearance that they had not spoken to Metchie and that he's "someone that we'll maybe see in the future, maybe not."

© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III © Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III

"At that point in the draft we had pretty much gotten all the guys we had wanted and all the guys that we felt could help us and so we just felt that 'hey, lets draft someone for the future, let's draft someone that we'll take a chance on,'" McEvoy said. "If it doesn't work in the National Football League we'll certainly open our arms and welcome him in. But I'm cheering for him to do well at the things he can in the National Football League and if that's the way it is, that's the way it is."