NFL Or CFL? Texans WR John Metchie III Drafted By B.C. Lions
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has a choice to make.
The 44th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has become one of the select few players to have been drafted by both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League.
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
Metchie was recently selected in the seventh round, 59th overall, by the B.C. Lions. Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada, and finally the U.S., Metchie is eligible to be drafted by the CFL having lived there from the age of six until he attended high school.
Thankfully, despite this second professional option, if his Instagram bio is to be believed, there's no reason for Houstonians to worry as Metchie identifies himself as a Texan.
Texans NFL Draft: Houston Needs Another QB in 2023?
The Houston Texans might be wise to start looking ahead at the 2023 quarterback class just in case
Which Undrafted Free Agent Could Be "Steal" For Texans?
Two players for the Houston Texans have a chance to make an impact out the gate
Most Questionable Texans Draft Choice?
A recent article by CBS has selected each team's most questionable draft selection.
Deshaun Watson Return: Where's Texans vs. Browns Matchup Rank in NFL?
Deshaun Watson's return to NRG Stadium will be something the whole league will have it's eye on next season
Texans Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed
The Texans learned that they are staying "home" this season.
PFF Hands Texans Draft Grade
Pro Football Focus evaluates the Houston Texans' nine-player class of draftees.
Another George Kittle?: Texans Rookie TE Hopes So
Teagan Quitoriano wants to be the Texans' version of San Francisco's stellar tight end
Texans Ex QB Bonds With Falcons Rookie Star Drake London
Former Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates wasted no time establishing a relationship with newcomer Drake London.
And the Lions are under no illusions that Metchie would head north of the border ahead of a chance in the NFL. Lions co-general manager Neil McEvoy told Donnie and Dhali in a recent radio appearance that they had not spoken to Metchie and that he's "someone that we'll maybe see in the future, maybe not."
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
"At that point in the draft we had pretty much gotten all the guys we had wanted and all the guys that we felt could help us and so we just felt that 'hey, lets draft someone for the future, let's draft someone that we'll take a chance on,'" McEvoy said. "If it doesn't work in the National Football League we'll certainly open our arms and welcome him in. But I'm cheering for him to do well at the things he can in the National Football League and if that's the way it is, that's the way it is."