Texans Safety Praises 'Sponge' Rookie Stingley Jr.
Drafted to fill a clear need for the Houston Texans, high-priced rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. hasn't wasted any time in getting to grips with Lovie Smith's defense.
Despite his participation being limited as he continues to recover from a foot injury, safety Jonathan Owens is high on the third-overall pick who has been something of a "sponge" around the veteran.
"Great ball skills, athletic, smart, and willing to learn, asks a bunch of questions," Owens said. "That’s really a thing where you’re a new guy, you’re always going to be a sponge, anything anybody tells you."
"I’m relaying my past experiences to them, letting them know, okay, this is what you did, this is probably what you could do better, this is what somebody taught me," said Owens. "I’m excited."
NFL Power Rankings: Mills Project 'Just Beginning?'
Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season
Texans Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement in Lawsuits
It's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
How Soon Before Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Becomes Starter?
Christian Harris looks ready to fight for starting reps in Week 1 of the 2022 season with the Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson Trade Reversed? Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Truth
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio assured fans that the monster trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns is not going to be overturned.
Texans Not Poised For Short-Term Success With Lovie Smith
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks - Lovie Smith has a task on his hands if he's to achieve any short-term success.
Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock
The young defensive lineman is turning heads this offseason
Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills
Mills showed promising flashes as the starter last season, but still has a lot to prove in year two
Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith have both spoken of the impact defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes can have.
An AP All-SEC first-teamer in 2019 and 2020, Stingley Jr.'s college career didn't quite take the arc many had hoped. After a remarkable freshman year, a COVID-19 shortened sophomore season and injury-plagued junior year limited him to just 10 appearances in his final two years at an LSU program that was in need of change.
Regardless, Stingley Jr. finished his career in Baton Rouge with 73 tackles, 26 defended passes, and six interceptions in 25 appearances.
Now with a fresh start and, hopefully, a fresh bill of health on the way, the Stingley Jr. of old could be back for the start of training camp along with fellow rookies John Metchie III and Kenyon Green - both of whom are currently rehabbing as well.