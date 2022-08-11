'He Fits The Profile': Jonathan Owens' Road To Texans Starting Safety

HOUSTON — Safety Jonathan Owens saw his name on the Houston Texans' unofficial depth chart for the first time in August of 2021.

Entering the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, the Texans listed Owens as a third-string safety behind Eric Murray and Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Owens appeared in all three preseason games before the Texans waived and re-signed him to the practice squad ahead of the 2021 campaign. Nearly a year to the day when the Texans released their unofficial depth chart for 2022, it did not take long for Owens to find his name this time around.

Houston has listed Owens as a starting safety next to rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre ahead of the Texans' first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

"Since I've been here, I've liked Jonathan," coach Lovie Smith said following Day 10 of training camp practice. "He's been in the building every day. He's going to help us win a lot of ball games. He fits the profile of what we're looking for at the safety position."

Owens' name amid the projected first-string players is a testament to his daunting journey since joining the Texans in 2019.

Owens began his career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He never received the chance to play for the Cardinals after sustaining an ACL injury during OTAs. He was waived by Arizona a year later.

Before the 2021 campaign, Owens appeared in seven games for the Texans in his first two seasons but spent most of his time on special teams.

Owens' first opportunity at his position group did not come until the Texans' road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 19. The game marked Owens' first start. And one week later, the 27-year-old defensive back had a breakout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He recorded his first career interception and a fumble recovery to go along with four total tackles as the Texans took a 41-29 win over the Rams at NRG Stadium. Owens' performance against the Chargers served as a vivid memory to Smith.

"I think it had been five years since I got to play serious defensive time," Owens said. "Just being out there and getting comfortable again. Slowing my mind down and playing football free. That was my goal, and I'm just looking to keep building on it."

Owens said playing confidently while understanding the defense and executing the game plan is where he has made the most strides as a player entering his fourth year in Houston.

Owens' journey to starting safety has been on display since the start of training camp on July 31.

Wednesday morning, Owens recorded one of the Texans' most impressive pass breakups of camp. During 11-on-11 drills, he stepped in front of a pass intended for tight end Pharaoh Brown from second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

After not giving up a touchdown pass, Owens returned to the line of scrimmage hype while celebrating with Pitre.

"He's bringing that energy every play, and he's a great teammate to have out there on the field," Pitre said. "He's always making sure you know what you're doing and making sure that you're alert with certain plays that's coming. I enjoy being out there with J-O."

