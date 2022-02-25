Texans Free Agency: Which Tight End Leaves?

After three promising seasons with the Houston Texans, Jordan Akins' time with the franchise will likely come to an end this offseason

HOUSTON — There was a time when Jordan Akins was considered the tight end of the future for the Houston Texans, as the team cycled through replacements in the wake of Owen Daniels' departure in 2014.

Following Daniels leaving, the Texans had a two-year stint with C.J. Fiedorowicz before Ryan Griffin took the starting job the next couple of seasons. In 2019 the Texans replaced Griffin with Darren Fells, who only played one season as the No. 1 tight end before his reign ended and Akins emerged in 2020.

But despite having a near career year in 2020, Akins ultimately suffered the same fate as his predecessors. And with his rookie contract coming to an end at the start of the league's new calendar year next month, it appears that Akins' departure from the Texans is inevitable.

"I’m adapting. Whenever my jersey is called, I do what I can, whether it’s special teams, offense or whatever," Akins said when speaking about his role change in October. "I’m more active in blocking this year, which is a big role for me, as well as the passing game. We’re starting to get a rhythm, so whenever we’re called, we make plays."

JORDAN AKINS 2021 SEASON RECAP:

Akins endured a decrease in snaps that resulted in the four-year tight end having his least effective season in 2021.

He appeared in 39 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps and finished the 2021 campaign with 214 yards on 24 catches across 13 games. A significant dip from the previous year, when Akins played in 52 percent of the offensive snaps and caught 37 passes for 403 yards.

A portion of Akins' lack of production in 2021 was the result of the Texans utilizing the Central Florida alum as a blocker rather than a pass-catcher. But the changing of the guards at his position was the primary reason for Akins' sub-par play.

Following the Texans' bye in Week 10, Akins registered four healthy scratches once rookie tight end Brevin Jordan emerged as a prominent feature of the Texans' rebuild.

"What’s happening is that those younger guys are starting to play pretty good — they are starting to develop," former coach David Culley said in November. "It wasn’t so much that Jordan [Akins] wasn’t getting the job done. He [Brevin Jordan] got an opportunity, and he came in and did a nice job.

"It’s the same with our other rookies that are playing right now. It’s not a matter of trying to balance so much as we are trying to put the best guys on the field that gives us a chance to win, and they are those at this time."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

Despite the promise Jordan showcased throughout his rookie campaign, the Texans will once again revamp their tight ends with the intent of finding a veteran who can continue to be a mentor to their second-year project.

Unfortunately for Houston, the Texans will have to explore the market to find a new veteran tight end for Jordan, as it appears that the relationship between Akins and the organization is ending.