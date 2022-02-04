Texans Down To Three Finalists For Coaching Job?

The Houston Texans have reportedly narrowed their coaching search down to these three names

After an exhaustive search effort over the last few weeks, the Houston Texans are entering the final stretch of the search for their new head coach.

And now, according to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, that list of finalists has been narrowed down to just three names -- former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and former Dolphins coach, Brian Flores.

Flores, who is embroiled in a heated class-action lawsuit with the NFL, the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, and the Denver Broncos over racial discrimination, was fired by the Dolphins after three seasons with the team.

Despite those claims, Flores remains a serious contender for the openings in both Houston and New Orleans.

In those three seasons, the 40-year-old finished with a 24-25 record, failing to make a post-season appearance during that time.

Gannon, who just concluded his first season as the Eagles defensive coordinator, helped to improve Philadelphia's defense from the 19th ranked unit in total defense in 2020, to the league's No. 8 defense in 2021.

The Eagles also finished ranked No. 11 in passing defense and No. 9 in rush defense in 2021, both significant improvements over their numbers from the season before.

Before arriving in Philadelphia, Gannon spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Colts,

Of the three candidates, McCown is the one with the least experience in terms of coaching, having never served in a true coaching role in the NFL.

In fact, McCown has never coached beyond the high school level and has never served as head coach at any level of competitive football.

McCown's 17 years of NFL experience has mostly been as a backup quarterback, starting 76 of his 102 appearances, and throwing for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.