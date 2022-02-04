Skip to main content

Texans Reportedly Down To Three Finalists For Coaching Job

The Houston Texans have reportedly narrowed their coaching search down to these three names

After an exhaustive search effort over the last few weeks, the Houston Texans are entering the final stretch of the search for their new head coach.

And now, according to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, that list of finalists has been narrowed down to just three names -- former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and former Dolphins coach, Brian Flores.

Flores, who is embroiled in a heated class-action lawsuit with the NFL, the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, and the Denver Broncos over racial discrimination, was fired by the Dolphins after three seasons with the team. 

USATSI_17600254
USATSI_17386532

Despite those claims, Flores remains a serious contender for the openings in both Houston and New Orleans. 

In those three seasons, the 40-year-old finished with a 24-25 record, failing to make a post-season appearance during that time. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17600254
Play

Texans Down To Three Finalists For Coaching Job?

The Houston Texans have reportedly narrowed their coaching search down to these three names

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
USATSI_13851090
Play

Jaguars Hire Ex-Eagles Coach Doug Pederson: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
dw ridder watson
Play

NFL Draft: Why Desmond Ridder Models Game After Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Ridder has a "mold'' when it comes to his QB models.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Gannon, who just concluded his first season as the Eagles defensive coordinator, helped to improve Philadelphia's defense from the 19th ranked unit in total defense in 2020, to the league's No. 8 defense in 2021. 

USATSI_17408760
USATSI_13146465

The Eagles also finished ranked No. 11 in passing defense and No. 9 in rush defense in 2021, both significant improvements over their numbers from the season before. 

Before arriving in Philadelphia, Gannon spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Colts, 

Of the three candidates, McCown is the one with the least experience in terms of coaching, having never served in a true coaching role in the NFL. 

USATSI_13615884
USATSI_13471695

In fact, McCown has never coached beyond the high school level and has never served as head coach at any level of competitive football.

McCown's 17 years of NFL experience has mostly been as a backup quarterback, starting 76 of his 102 appearances, and throwing for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. 

USATSI_17600254
News

Texans Down To Three Finalists For Coaching Job?

3 minutes ago
USATSI_13851090
News

Jaguars Hire Ex-Eagles Coach Doug Pederson: NFL Tracker

13 hours ago
dw ridder watson
News

NFL Draft: Why Desmond Ridder Models Game After Texans QB Deshaun Watson

18 hours ago
flo o texans
News

Texans Coach Candidate Takes Vikings Job

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17606779
News

Players Texans Could Target: Senior Bowl Day 2

Feb 2, 2022
Brian Flores
News

Flores Alerted Texans About Lawsuit; Could He Still Be Hired in Houston?

Feb 2, 2022
andre jj
News

Tom Brady Retires: Who's Texans GOAT?

Feb 2, 2022
mills and brady
News

Should Texans Add Another Quarterback?

Feb 2, 2022