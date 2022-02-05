Former Pro Bowl WR Endorses Josh McCown Candidacy With Texans

A former Pro Bowl wideout believes that Josh McCown is more than qualified to be a head coach

On Thursday, reports surfaced that the Houston Texans were down to three finalists for their vacant head coaching position.

Two of those finalists, Brian Flores and Jonathan Gannon, have palpable coaching experience in the league. Particularly Flores, who has served as a head coach for three seasons.

However, one of those candidates does not have that experience and has never been so much as a coordinator at any level of competitive football.

That candidate is former long-time NFL backup quarterback Josh McCown, who spent 17 seasons as a backup with nine different teams, as well as one season in the United Football League.

Despite that lack of coaching experience, however, former NFL star wideout Steve Smith believes McCown is uniquely qualified for the job.

And during a recent interview with Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Smith explained exactly why.

“I like Josh. He’s been on so many teams that he knows half of the offenses in the league because he’s been around a lot of teams as the backup," Smith told Wilson. “The true essence of a backup’s value is because they study so much that they have to be a second pair of eyes for the quarterback, the coach, and the offensive coordinator. That’s a unique responsibility."

Smith didn't stop there either, comparing McCown's experience to that of current and former NFL head coaches such as Jason Garrett, Frank Reich, and Doug Pederson.

"Not everybody is built for it, but backup quarterbacks have a unique advantage in studying the game and knowing so much," Smith continued. "Frank Reich, Doug Pederson, Jason Garrett, they were all backup quarterbacks. They’ve seen the inside of the game. It doesn’t surprise me at all that Josh is being considered for a head coaching job.”

Pederson, of course, was just hired as the new head coach of the Texans AFC South Rival Jacksonville Jaguars, while Reich currently sits as the head coach of another AFC South foe, the Indianapolis Colts.

Both Pederson and Reich were able to parlay their time as backup quarterbacks into great success as well, pairing up with the Philadelphia Eagles as a head coach and offensive coordinator to win Super Bowl LII.

One major difference, however, is that all three of Reich, Pederson, and Garrett served multiple years as assistants working their way up through the system before being hired to lead a franchise.

And while it may seem like Smith is just looking out for a good friend, he was also emphatic that McCown has a special mind for the game.

"Josh is my guy. We talk a lot. We have familiar stories with our families. We’ve had ski trips together, barbecues," Smith said. "Me and him are good friends, but I’m a realist and I’m not going to lie for him. I know how good he is and how much he knows about this game.