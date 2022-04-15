Texans QB Davis Mills: Calm, With Talk of 'Confidence vs. Cocky'

Houston center Justin Britt saw growth and calmness in his quarterback as the year progressed

The Houston Texans drafted quarterback Davis Mills in the third round to backup newly signed Tyrod Taylor in 2021. That's not how things worked out.

After a good showing in Week 1 by starter Taylor with a win over Jacksonville, Mills replaced an ineffective Taylor after halftime in Week 2 in Cleveland in the midst of a 14-14 tie. Houston went on to lose that game 31-21, and the next six with Mills under center before Taylor was reinstated as the starter.

Taylor again struggled and injured his left wrist, prompting the club to put Mills back under center. The coaching staff clearly wanted to see what their third-round pick had to offer.

“You could look back at the end of the year compared to whenever he came in in Cleveland,” center Justin Britt said. “The way he went about it, the calmness he had toward the end of the year.”

Mills himself puts it another way, saying, “I’ve always been a very confident player. I heard a quote back in the day, ‘There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness,’ and you kind of want to be on the conservative side of it. But I’m kind of dancing on that border, so, I feel like I’ve done that well.”

Confident. And calm.

Mills' calmness was never more apparent than in the season finale against division rival Tennessee, in a game where the Titans had everything to play for as they were fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Texans were down 21-0 before Mills led a near-comeback for a final score of 28-25. Mills completed 23-of-33 passes for 301 yards, threw three touchdowns, and had no interceptions.

“Tennessee, we started the first half terribly,” said Britt. “We come back and we should’ve won the game, I’d argue. Talk about his leadership, his calmness, his work ethic, his competitiveness, and that’s just kind of what we all want to be offensively, defensively.”

Mills finished the final four games for the Texans with a 2-2 record, completing 83-of-122 passes (68 percent), for 927 yards, and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Britt thinks Mills' newfound confidence and calmness will pair well with new head coach Lovie Smith.

Said Britt: “I think with Lovie here, the way he goes about it, how consistent he is with his approach and his mindset is going to help us a lot. He knows a lot of ball. He’s been around. He’s won a lot of games and done it with a lot of great players. That was a big reason why I came back here, to be coached by him, to be coached by [offensive line coach] (George) Warhop and just grow as a person.”