Should The Houston Texans Franchise Tag Safety Justin Reid?

The Houston Texans are not expected to place a franchise tag on any player. But should the Texans consider it for Justin Reid?

HOUSTON -- Tuesday, March 8, will mark the first of several important decisions the Houston Texans will encounter during the 2022 NFL offseason.

The Texans must decide whether or not to place a franchise tag on several players on their roster. But few names are more vital than safety Justin Reid. Houston must make its decision before 4 p.m. ET.

General Manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith have spoken fondly of Reid over the previous few weeks. And Caserio and Smith have expressed their desires to retain the four-year veteran. Should the Texans choose to place the tag on Reid, the move will cost Houston a little under $13 million.

A franchise tag on Reid will absorb over half of the projected $17 million the Texans will have to enter free agency. But Houston's plan for which collegiate prospect they will take in the 2022 NFL Draft will also sustain some ramifications.

"Justin Reid is an outstanding player," Caserio said when speaking to the media during the NFL Combine on March 2. "He fits the profile. When you get in the NFL and you play the amount of time he has and you get an opportunity to be a free agent — you're excited for him in that sense. But the business part takes care of itself. We'll be pretty happy if Justin ends up coming back with us."

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Justin Reid AP-David J. Phillip Justin Reid Kirby Lee-USA Today Justin Reid

The decision on Reid will also impact the Texans' draft decision, with defensive back talents such as Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton likely to be available at No. 3.

Other players who are eligible for a franchise tag are linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Desmond King.

