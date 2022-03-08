Skip to main content

Should The Texans Franchise Tag Safety Justin Reid?

The Houston Texans are not expected to place a franchise tag on any player. But should the Texans consider it for Justin Reid?

HOUSTON -- Tuesday, March 8, will mark the first of several important decisions the Houston Texans will encounter during the 2022 NFL offseason. 

The Texans must decide whether or not to place a franchise tag on several players on their roster. But few names are more vital than safety Justin Reid. Houston must make its decision before 4 p.m. ET.

General Manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith have spoken fondly of Reid over the previous few weeks. And Caserio and Smith have expressed their desires to retain the four-year veteran. Should the Texans choose to place the tag on Reid, the move will cost Houston a little under $13 million.  

A franchise tag on Reid will absorb over half of the projected $17 million the Texans will have to enter free agency. But Houston's plan for which collegiate prospect they will take in the 2022 NFL Draft will also sustain some ramifications. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Justin Reid
Play

Should The Houston Texans Franchise Tag Safety Justin Reid?

The Houston Texans are not expected to place a franchise tag on any player. But should the Texans consider it for Justin Reid?

By Coty M. Davis48 seconds ago
48 seconds ago
https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1074695060
Play

Reunited: Should Texans Sign Free Agent Tyrann Mathieu?

Tyrann Mathieu will hit free agency in March after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans should consider reuniting with the veteran safety.

By Coty M. Davis15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Cavin Ridley
Play

Texans Trade Call on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley? Gambling Suspension Could End Career

With Calvin Ridley potentially available, would the Texans make an offer to add him? Nope. Not any more.

By Texans Daily Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago

"Justin Reid is an outstanding player," Caserio said when speaking to the media during the NFL Combine on March 2. "He fits the profile. When you get in the NFL and you play the amount of time he has and you get an opportunity to be a free agent — you're excited for him in that sense. But the business part takes care of itself. We'll be pretty happy if Justin ends up coming back with us."

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

The decision on Reid will also impact the Texans' draft decision, with defensive back talents such as Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton likely to be available at No. 3. 

Other players who are eligible for a franchise tag are linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Desmond King.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding the NFL at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Justin Reid
News

Should The Houston Texans Franchise Tag Safety Justin Reid?

By Coty M. Davis48 seconds ago
https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1074695060
News

Reunited: Should Texans Sign Free Agent Tyrann Mathieu?

By Coty M. Davis15 hours ago
Cavin Ridley
News

Texans Trade Call on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley? Gambling Suspension Could End Career

By Texans Daily Staff18 hours ago
NFL Draft 1
News

Should Texans Be All In On Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton At No. 3?

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
trubisky mills
News

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Davis Mills: Better QB to Lead Houston Texans?

By Timm Hamm20 hours ago
caserio logo
News

Texans' Caserio Has Houston in 'Better Situation' Than 2021

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
NFL
News

Deadline Decision: Will Texans Use Franchise Tag?

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
Danny Gray
News

Which Receivers Should Texans Consider Drafting?

By Anthony Wood23 hours ago