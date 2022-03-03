Skip to main content

The Right Fit: Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

Houston Texans' head coach Lovie Smith does not want to lose safety Justin Reid during free agency.

HOUSTON — Safety Justin Reid is arguably the most noteworthy player set to become a free agent for the Houston Texans. 

In 57 career games since 2018, Reid has played a significant role in Houston's defense. And coach Lovie Smith has no interest in losing his top defensive back.  

"Justin Reid is an outstanding player," Smith said when speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. "He's a football guy. He wants to know every little detail about why we do things. I love that in a football player. He fits the profile."

General Manager Nick Caserio also expressed interest in re-signing the four-year safety on Tuesday. According to Caserio, both parties have held talks. But Caserio understands Reid will draw interest from other teams at the start of free agency and could still end his tenure with the Texans.  

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid, Vernon Hargreaves

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

The discussion surrounding Reid's chances to re-sign with the Texans is a complete 180 from where the relationship was when the season ended in January. 

Recommended Articles

Justin Reid
Play

Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

Houston Texans' head coach Lovie Smith does not want to lose safety Justin Reid during free agency.

By Coty M. Davis
27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
watson insert
Play

Dolphins Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Miami Gives Final Answer

The Miami Dolphins are willing to talk about Watson. But are unwilling to trade for him.

By Mike Fisher
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL
Play

Thibodeaux or Hutchinson?: Texans' Lovie Smith Comments On Top Pass Rushers

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith believes this is a strong defensive line class outside of the top two names

By Cole Thompson
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

During the season, it seemed that Reid was at crossroads with the team by voicing his frustration with the Texans' inconsistencies with their roster. And in a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans suspended Reid one game after violating team rules.

His off-field issues did not prevent Reid from leaving a significant impact on the Texans, where he recorded 66 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 13 games. 

However, Reid's contributions in Houston did not result in a contract extension before the end of the season. 

"When you get in the NFL, and you play the amount of time he has. You get an opportunity to be a free agent, so you're excited for him in that sense," Smith said. "The business part takes care of itself. We'll be pretty happy if Justin ends up coming back with us."

Justin Reid
News

Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

By Coty M. Davis
27 minutes ago
watson insert
News

Dolphins Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Miami Gives Final Answer

By Mike Fisher
2 hours ago
NFL
News

Thibodeaux or Hutchinson?: Texans' Lovie Smith Comments On Top Pass Rushers

By Cole Thompson
4 hours ago
Laremy Tunsil
News

Laremy Tunsil Talk: Is Texans O-Lineman On Trade Block?

By Cole Thompson
7 hours ago
Rex Burkhead, Davis Mills
News

Texans Targets: Caserio Pinpoints Offseason Offensive Needs

By Anthony Wood
8 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Texans Trade? Houston 'Open-Minded' with No. 3 NFL Draft Pick

By Coty M. Davis
23 hours ago
Texans - Watson Caserio
News

Caserio Updates Deshaun Watson Trade Saga: 'Day to Day'

By Richie Whitt
Mar 1, 2022
lovie flo
News

Texans GM on Lovie vs. Flores: 'Right Choice'

By Cole Thompson
Mar 1, 2022