Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

Houston Texans' head coach Lovie Smith does not want to lose safety Justin Reid during free agency.

HOUSTON — Safety Justin Reid is arguably the most noteworthy player set to become a free agent for the Houston Texans.

In 57 career games since 2018, Reid has played a significant role in Houston's defense. And coach Lovie Smith has no interest in losing his top defensive back.

"Justin Reid is an outstanding player," Smith said when speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. "He's a football guy. He wants to know every little detail about why we do things. I love that in a football player. He fits the profile."

General Manager Nick Caserio also expressed interest in re-signing the four-year safety on Tuesday. According to Caserio, both parties have held talks. But Caserio understands Reid will draw interest from other teams at the start of free agency and could still end his tenure with the Texans.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Justin Reid © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Justin Reid Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Justin Reid

The discussion surrounding Reid's chances to re-sign with the Texans is a complete 180 from where the relationship was when the season ended in January.

During the season, it seemed that Reid was at crossroads with the team by voicing his frustration with the Texans' inconsistencies with their roster. And in a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans suspended Reid one game after violating team rules.

His off-field issues did not prevent Reid from leaving a significant impact on the Texans, where he recorded 66 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 13 games.

However, Reid's contributions in Houston did not result in a contract extension before the end of the season.

"When you get in the NFL, and you play the amount of time he has. You get an opportunity to be a free agent, so you're excited for him in that sense," Smith said. "The business part takes care of itself. We'll be pretty happy if Justin ends up coming back with us."