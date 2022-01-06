Texans' Justin Reid: 'I Don't Want To Leave'

Safety Justin Reid has made his desire to stay with the Houston Texans clear, but nothing is guaranteed.

For the last four seasons, the soon-to-be free agent Justin Reid has been a mainstay in the Houston Texans' secondary. Whether he will return is uncertain, but Reid has made his desire clear.

"I don't want to leave the Houston Texans," Reid said on the Manaav's Sports Talk podcast. "I love Houston, I love the fans here, the community ... But the NFL is a business and those conversations haven't started yet."

A third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018, Reid has made 57 appearances for the Texans.

Still only 24, doubts had been raised as to whether or not Reid would return to the Texans in 2022. These rumors were only exacerbated when Reid and coach David Culley reportedly got into a heated exchange earlier this season, resulting in Reid not playing against the New York Jets.

While this situation was ultimately 'taken care of,' a recent post on Reid's Instagram appeared to hint at his imminent departure - "It’s been a hell a ride to play for you guys the past 4 years. I love you Houston!"

But never say never in the NFL, and as Reid said, an agreement could still be reached.

"My agent and the Houston Texans are going to be talking about it, so if we're able to come to an agreement where all parties are happy then it'll happen and if not then unfortunately I'll move on," Reid said. "But, one thing is for certain, I'll always keep a home here in Houston because Houston is home to me now.

Currently, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Reid may well have played his final down for the Texans.