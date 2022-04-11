Lovie Smith Remains Confident In Texans' Safety Corps Following Justin Reid's Departure

The Houston Texans' defense took a significant hit when Justin Reid departed for the Chiefs in free agency. But coach Lovie Smith remains confident in Houston's defensive backfield despite the loss.

HOUSTON — Justin Reid was the most impactful player the Houston Texans lost in free agency. Reid signed a three-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs in March. During his introductory press conference, Reid credited his desire to play in a system that suits his playing style for his departure.

Reid provided the Texans stability at safety since his arrival. For the first time since 2018, Houston will take the field in 2022 without one of their most noteworthy players. But coach Lovie Smith believes the Texans already have the players to fill Reid's vacancy.

"Justin Reid is a really good football player, and I am excited for him," Smith said during his media availability Monday morning during the first day of voluntary offseason workouts. "As we go forward, we are bringing back three guys we feel good about. Jonathan Owens did a few good things last year, and he fits the profile of what we are looking for. The same goes for Eric Murray and Terrence Brooks.

"Free agency is still going on, and then there's the draft. We are going to continue improving the club. The goal is to have five safeties that you feel good about."

Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today The trio of Brooks, Murray and Owens will see their role in Houston's defensive backfield expand in 2022. But Owens may have shown the most potential out of the three remaining safeties.

Since he joined the Texans as a free agent in 2019, Owens has been known for one thing — being the fiancé of 32-time Olympic and World Championship medalist Simone Biles. © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Owens started to make a name for himself during the latter half of last season by helping the Texans win back-to-back games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. He notched his first-career interception and a fumble recovery during the two-game stretch. Chuck Cook-USA Today Justin Reid

Owens's on-field production resulted in an overall defensive grade of 76.7 — per Pro Football Focus.

Houston and Reid had minor conversations about a potential contract extension. But it appeared both parties were during their due diligence out of respect. Reid had a few options on the table, and the Carolina Panthers expressed interest in the veteran safety — a source told TexansDaily.com.



Reid's free agency decision marked the end of a four-year run with the Texans. He appeared in 57 games and recorded 315 tackles, 23 pass deflections, six quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.