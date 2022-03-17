Texans-Ex Reid 'Confident' In Caserio And Smith Turnaround

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has said that he's "confident" in Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith's ability to turn the Houston Texans around.

Wind the clock back to January of 2020, and a 51-31 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs spelled the beginning of the end for one of the best Houston Texans teams to date. In a cruel twist of fate, one of the last player's remaining from that Texans side is now heading back to Arrowhead Stadium.

2018 third-round pick Justin Reid has now signed a three-year deal with Andy Reid's side worth $31.5 million, with $20 million guaranteed. But his decision to head for new pastures doesn't appear to reflect the Texans themselves.

"I got all the confidence in the world that Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio are gonna do the things they need to do to turn the program around and I wish the best for the Houston organization," Reid told Mark Berman.

The 25-year-old admitted that his decision to leave "was a little bit bittersweet," citing the "roots and connections, lifelong friendships" he feels he's built in Houston. However, he said he does "still plan to be a part of the Houston community."

In somewhat of a parting gift to Texans fans, Reid had the following to say:

I want to thank them for the memories. Thank them for the love and support that they’ve showed me, took me in with welcoming arms. I’ve never felt like I was out of place being in Houston. It always and still does feel like home. I just want to tell all the fans out there that I love them and that I'm pulling for them and the fans really deserve to have the team work out the way that they all have been pulling for over the past couple of years. - Justin Reid per Mark Berman.

Turning his attention to his new team, Reid will now be playing with, rather than against, 2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes - something he seems grateful for.

“It’ll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him. That’s for sure,” Reid said.

While Reid will have fun playing with Mahomes, the Texans will be hoping his homecoming is anything but 'fun' when he returns to Houston next season when they host the Chiefs.