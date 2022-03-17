Skip to main content

Texans-Ex Reid 'Confident' In Caserio And Smith Turnaround

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has said that he's "confident" in Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith's ability to turn the Houston Texans around.

Wind the clock back to January of 2020, and a 51-31 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs spelled the beginning of the end for one of the best Houston Texans teams to date. In a cruel twist of fate, one of the last player's remaining from that Texans side is now heading back to Arrowhead Stadium. 

2018 third-round pick Justin Reid has now signed a three-year deal with Andy Reid's side worth $31.5 million, with $20 million guaranteed. But his decision to head for new pastures doesn't appear to reflect the Texans themselves.

"I got all the confidence in the world that Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio are gonna do the things they need to do to turn the program around and I wish the best for the Houston organization," Reid told Mark Berman.

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

The 25-year-old admitted that his decision to leave "was a little bit bittersweet," citing the "roots and connections, lifelong friendships" he feels he's built in Houston. However, he said he does "still plan to be a part of the Houston community."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deshaun watson falcons
Play

'Red Carpet': How Falcons are Pitching Trade to QB Deshaun Watson

The Falcons, like the Saints, Panthers and Browns before them, have submitted to Houston a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jacob Martin
Play

Texans Lose Jacob Martin, Signs with New York Jets: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17465036
Play

Texans Extend Starting Safety Eric Murray On New Deal

Eric Murray was considered a cap casualty cut, but now will remain in Houston for the 2022 season

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago

In somewhat of a parting gift to Texans fans, Reid had the following to say:

I want to thank them for the memories. Thank them for the love and support that they’ve showed me, took me in with welcoming arms. I’ve never felt like I was out of place being in Houston. It always and still does feel like home. I just want to tell all the fans out there that I love them and that I'm pulling for them and the fans really  deserve to have the team work out the way that they all have been pulling for over the past couple of years. - Justin Reid per Mark Berman.

Turning his attention to his new team, Reid will now be playing with, rather than against, 2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes - something he seems grateful for.

“It’ll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him. That’s for sure,” Reid said.

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

While Reid will have fun playing with Mahomes, the Texans will be hoping his homecoming is anything but 'fun' when he returns to Houston next season when they host the Chiefs.

deshaun watson falcons
News

'Red Carpet': How Falcons are Pitching Trade to QB Deshaun Watson

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
Jacob Martin
News

Texans Lose Jacob Martin, Signs with New York Jets: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17465036
News

Texans Extend Starting Safety Eric Murray On New Deal

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
USATSI_17414084
News

Texans Sign QB Kyle Allen; Deshaun Watson Trade Imminent?

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Trade Late-Round Pick For New York Jets' LB Blake Cashman

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Eyeing Defensive End In Trade With Panthers for Deshaun Watson

By Coty M. Davis19 hours ago
USATSI_13334327
News

Saints Players Pushing Hard For Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
terrell pitts
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Could Texans Get 3 1st-Round Picks & Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

By Mike Fisher and Cole Thompson23 hours ago