Justin Reid Bolts Texans for Chiefs: 'It Felt Right'

Playing for a team in championship contention isn't the only reason Justin Reid departed the Houston Texans during free agency to join the Chiefs.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith expressed their desires to have Justin Reid back. But in the end, Reid decided it was best to move on.

Last Monday, Reid agreed to a three-year deal worth $31.5 million to join the Kansas City Chiefs. His decision in free agency marked the end of a four-year run with the Texans, where Reid appeared in 57 games and recorded 315 tackles, 23 pass deflections, six quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.

Reid is thrilled about joining Kansas City. And his decision to sign with the Chiefs went beyond playing for a championship-contending team.

"I wanted to play in a system that I thought would fit me and highlight my strengths," Reid said during his introductory press conference Thursday. "When you look at the defense that Spags [Steve Spagnuolo] runs — it felt right.

"His defense is very dynamic. And I love that. He has so many different wrinkles from playing too high and then switching it up and playing in a zone or blitzing. I would love to blitz a little bit more to add that to my game. All of that intrigued me. And I am excited to be a part of it."

Reid said he had a few options on the table and the Carolina Panthers expressed interest in the veteran safety, a source told TexansDaily.com. But after Reid slept on it , Kansas City felt right.

The Texans and Reid had minor conversations about a potential contract extension. But it appeared that both parties were during their due diligence merely out of respect.

By joining Kansas City, Reid's arrival indicated that the Chiefs will not re-sign free-agent safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

For the second time in his career, a team will rely upon Reid to fill a void left by the two-time All-Pro safety. Following Reid's rookie season in 2018, Mathieu departed Houston for Kansas City in free agency — where he played a significant role in helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV the following year.

As he embarks on his new journey, Reid hopes the lessons and on-field production he experienced in Houston is enough to help the Chiefs sustain their three-year dominance in a much-improved AFC West.

"I had a great veteran group in front of me in Houston," Reid said. "It was Tyrann, Kareem Jackson and Jonathan Joseph. I took things from each one of them. Jonathan taught me the mental side. Kareem taught me how to be competitive. And Tyrann, it was the mentality, the work ethic and playing with a savviness.

"I always said, 'a copy is never worth more than the original.' There will never be another Tyrann Mathieu that will come through Kansas City. But I can be the best Justin Reid possible. I am going to play to my strengths. And we are going to play great ball."